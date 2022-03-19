Share
Emma Weyant poses with the silver medal for the women's 400-meter individual medley during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (Clive Rose / Getty Images)

'Second Is the New First': Meet the Athlete Who Came in Second After Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas

 By Isa Cox  March 18, 2022 at 6:10pm
Transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas is once again igniting the Twitterverse after blowing away his female competition at the NCAA championships this week.

Now, opponents of the gender theory that has enabled men who identify as women to compete against athletes who do not enjoy the physical advantages of that pesky little Y chromosome have decided to shift their focus to the unsung hero of the day: the woman who came in second place, i.e., the real champion, considering the only swimmer who beat her was a man.

Former Department of Education press secretary Angela Morabito called for a “round of applause for Emma Weyant, the [University of Virginia] swimmer who placed second in the [500-yard] freestyle tonight, behind Lia Thomas.

“Second is the new first,” she added.

After finishing the race in a career-best time on Thursday, Weyant received a hearty ovation from the crowd, which was far less enthusiastic about Thomas.

It was clear both in person and on the internet that many considered Weyant the real winner.

“Here’s the name you should remember and lobby for: Emma Weyant,” pastor and author Erik Reed tweeted. “She finished second place, but would have been first place if people had the courage to speak up about the injustice of a MAN competing against women.”

More praise for the “real” winner:

One college swimmer said one of her teammates was left devastated after being pushed out of the competition by Thomas.

“It’s heartbreaking to see someone who went through puberty as a male and has the body of a male be able to absolutely blow away the competition,” the unnamed athlete told the podcast Rapid Fire. “You go into it with the mindset that you don’t have a chance.”


Thomas can compete against women, decimate the field, land fawning media interviews and maybe even vie for the Olympic team, and the women who are being hurt by his career won’t even give their names when speaking out against it.

The progressive left is determined to force the nation’s hand when it comes to transgender ideology — you must agree that men can be women and must be treated like women if that’s what they feel like on the inside, full stop, and there’s simply no room for any other opinion.

Should Thomas be allowed to compete against women?

This ignores the wide, nuanced array of concerns that naturally come along with the question of whether men should be allowed to live their lives as women and whether the confines that determine gender are really so arbitrary that we can divorce them completely from physical characteristics.

Regardless of how you feel about feminism, gender theory utterly negates it by positing that gender is a mere figment of one’s imagination. But in a world where sex is still very much a reality no matter what bizarre trends in academia and pop culture may be reigning, the fair sex is inevitably at an athletic disadvantage.

My heart goes out to Weyant and every other woman out there who has worked so hard only to be surpassed by a man who is convinced that womanhood is nothing more than feelings, a feminine name and one’s outward appearance.

She’s well deserving of the praise she’s getting on social media — but nothing will make up for her having been robbed of the opportunity to compete fairly.

You can never profess to stand for women if you are determined to dissolve the very definition of what it means to be a woman. As long as gender theory maintains its grip on establishment cultural narratives, women will continue to be the ones most injured by the erasure of sex.

Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
