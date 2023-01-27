Parler Share
News

Second Paul Pelosi Video Released - Shows Suspect Breaking Into House

 By Bryan Chai  January 27, 2023 at 4:27pm
A new video has surfaced from the bizarre Paul Pelosi assault incident, and it may answer some questions.

Specifically, when and how did Pelosi’s alleged assailant, David DePape, get into the Pelosi house?

Surveillance footage obtained by various news outlets shows a man, presumably DePape, forcibly entering the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence with a hammer.

Here is the clip in question:



In the clip, you can see DePape take off a backpack before using a hammer to break into the Pelosi residence.

There are some important pieces of information to be gleaned here.

First, we can now clearly see the beginnings of this entire ordeal.

When the incident occurred in October, social media was abuzz with questions about how DePape got into the Pelosi residence. Some speculated that he was admitted into the home by Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As the above clip shows, however, DePape forcibly entered the residence.

Second, the footage has timestamps to help gauge the timing of the incident.

It’s worth noting that timestamps on security cameras can sometimes be incorrect or fail to account for time changes, so the time seen in the video may not be exactly right.

But those timestamps can still provide crucial information — like how long it took DePape to break into the home in the first place.

When the clip starts, the timestamp in the upper left-hand corner reads 5:09 a.m. By the time DePape has put on gloves and begun hammering the door, it has just hit 5:10 a.m.

When DePape really starts ratcheting up the hammer strikes, you can see what appear to be bugs swarming the camera. (It almost looks like a spontaneous rain shower.)

DePape actually enters the house at 5:10 a.m.

Based on the clip, it looks like the attack on Paul Pelosi was premeditated, though that is pure speculation. It took DePape less than a minute to arrive at the scene, equip himself, and enter the premises.

The police body cam footage was also released today, showing the harrowing scene that police stumbled onto:

WARNING: The following video contains images that viewers may find disturbing.

Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a fractured skull in the attack, but is on the road to recovery.

DePape, meanwhile, has been charged with numerous federal and state crimes in connection with the assault.

Conversation