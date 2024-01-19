Second Photo Crushes Left's Absurd Theory About Marks on Trump's Hand

“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you can fool all of the people afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome all of the time.” — Abraham Lincoln

OK, you got me: Lincoln didn’t really say that. But he could have. If he’d lived to see TDS at its height, he might very well have.

And by “TDS at its height,” I mean things like ignorant leftists making a hashtag like “#SyphilisDon” trend on X despite an almost complete and total lack of evidence to support their contention that the leading Republican candidate for president has any sort of venereal disease.

One of the more reasonable posts to X on the topic came from a woman who calls herself “The Majority” and claims to represent “WE THE PEOPLE of the United States,” which is funny because I can’t remember voting for her to represent me. Or voting against her, for that matter.

It’s also funny because this was the least sensationalized, out-there post to her account that I could find. (I’m not saying she’s a moonbat; I’m just saying that if you called her a moonbat, I wouldn’t spend a lot of time arguing with you.)

In case you were wondering: Yes, that’s it. That’s the entirety of the argument that former President Donald Trump has somehow contracted syphilis: one photograph that shows some blood on his right hand on Wednesday.

Business Insider went so far as to contact a dermatologist and ask for his professional opinion of Trump’s condition based on one photograph.

Do you support Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (44 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Business Insider that Trump most likely had a rash — which could be caused by almost anything,” the outlet reported.

Zeichner suggested four possible causes for such a rash: dry hands, blisters from golf, lime juice … and the aforementioned “almost anything.”

Well, that certainly narrows it down. I can’t help but notice, however, that the good doctor didn’t even bother theorizing that the condition was the result of any sort of disease, much less a sexually transmitted one.

“Unless the former president confirms what caused the marks, we may never actually know,” Business Insider concluded.

The former president himself may not have done so, but his campaign gave an explanation to TMZ that seemed to jibe with photographs of Trump taken later on Wednesday, like the one below.

“We’re told the only thing that was afflicting Trump that day was a simple paper cut, and he accidentally spread the blood around his hand,” TMZ reported Thursday afternoon.

The outlet noted that it hadn’t seem anything unusual regarding Trump’s right hand at any point Thursday, either.

Obviously, Business Insider’s conclusion was accurate: We can’t really know for sure what caused the blood to appear on Trump’s hand without attaching a lie detector to the man, and even then we know those things aren’t 100 percent accurate.

The simplest answer, however, is often the most believable, so I suppose it comes down to whether you think Trump got a paper cut or contracted something more serious.

Honestly, we’re probably lucky the left didn’t decide Trump got the blood on his hands by picking up E. Jean Carroll by the ankles to use her as club with which to bludgeon Stormy Daniels to death. There’s no evidence to suggest that, either — but since when did that ever matter to the far left?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.