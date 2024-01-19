Second Photo Crushes Left's Absurd Theory About Marks on Trump's Hand
“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you can fool all of the people afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome all of the time.” — Abraham Lincoln
OK, you got me: Lincoln didn’t really say that. But he could have. If he’d lived to see TDS at its height, he might very well have.
And by “TDS at its height,” I mean things like ignorant leftists making a hashtag like “#SyphilisDon” trend on X despite an almost complete and total lack of evidence to support their contention that the leading Republican candidate for president has any sort of venereal disease.
One of the more reasonable posts to X on the topic came from a woman who calls herself “The Majority” and claims to represent “WE THE PEOPLE of the United States,” which is funny because I can’t remember voting for her to represent me. Or voting against her, for that matter.
It’s also funny because this was the least sensationalized, out-there post to her account that I could find. (I’m not saying she’s a moonbat; I’m just saying that if you called her a moonbat, I wouldn’t spend a lot of time arguing with you.)
Lots of people are saying @realDonaldTrump has syphilis 🤔 #SyphilisDon pic.twitter.com/OGl83oYvxG
— The Majority (@TheMajorityUSA) January 19, 2024
In case you were wondering: Yes, that’s it. That’s the entirety of the argument that former President Donald Trump has somehow contracted syphilis: one photograph that shows some blood on his right hand on Wednesday.
Business Insider went so far as to contact a dermatologist and ask for his professional opinion of Trump’s condition based on one photograph.
“Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Business Insider that Trump most likely had a rash — which could be caused by almost anything,” the outlet reported.
Zeichner suggested four possible causes for such a rash: dry hands, blisters from golf, lime juice … and the aforementioned “almost anything.”
Well, that certainly narrows it down. I can’t help but notice, however, that the good doctor didn’t even bother theorizing that the condition was the result of any sort of disease, much less a sexually transmitted one.
“Unless the former president confirms what caused the marks, we may never actually know,” Business Insider concluded.
The former president himself may not have done so, but his campaign gave an explanation to TMZ that seemed to jibe with photographs of Trump taken later on Wednesday, like the one below.
“We’re told the only thing that was afflicting Trump that day was a simple paper cut, and he accidentally spread the blood around his hand,” TMZ reported Thursday afternoon.
The outlet noted that it hadn’t seem anything unusual regarding Trump’s right hand at any point Thursday, either.
Obviously, Business Insider’s conclusion was accurate: We can’t really know for sure what caused the blood to appear on Trump’s hand without attaching a lie detector to the man, and even then we know those things aren’t 100 percent accurate.
The simplest answer, however, is often the most believable, so I suppose it comes down to whether you think Trump got a paper cut or contracted something more serious.
Honestly, we’re probably lucky the left didn’t decide Trump got the blood on his hands by picking up E. Jean Carroll by the ankles to use her as club with which to bludgeon Stormy Daniels to death. There’s no evidence to suggest that, either — but since when did that ever matter to the far left?
