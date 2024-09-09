Share
Commentary

Second Russia Collusion Narrative Falls Apart: If True, Russia Colluded to Hurt Trump's Election Chances

 By Randy DeSoto  September 9, 2024 at 2:31pm
Share

The Russia-Trump collusion narrative 2.0 appears to be quickly falling apart.

The Department of Justice indicted two Russians last week for alledgedly trying to influence the 2024 election apparently in favor of Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Blaze Media cut ties with “conservative” influencer Lauren Chen after she was referenced in the indictment, Semafor reported.

But Chen had been saying some pretty negative things about Trump, of late.

The Canadian-born Chen and her husband, Liam Donovan, together co-founded Tenet Media, which Semefor described as “a previously obscure media company that paid eye-popping sums to right-wing influencers to produce videos that echoed Russian propaganda and other right-wing talking points, according to an indictment.”

Trending:
JD Vance Drops 8-Post Bomb on Kamala Harris, Completely Dismantles Her Right Before Trump Debate

The AP reported that the DOJ’s indictment, though not listing Tenet by name, calls it a Tennessee-based company whose “description exactly matches” Tenet.

The Washington Post also pointed out that “a quote from the company’s YouTube channel in the indictment describing it as a ‘a network of heterodox commentators that focus on Western political and cultural issues’ [suggests] the business is Tenet Media.”

Incongruently, the AP and the Post (to a lesser degree) suggested that the $10 million provided by the Russians was intended to help Trump and otherwise promote Russian talking points.

But what has Chen been communicating about Trump?

Is Russia colluding to hurt Trump’s chances?

On Aug. 27, Chen accused Trump of “going weak on crime, immigration, abortion, plus still pandering to zionists, theres plans to bring in Democrats to his cabinet. There are MANY issues people are complaining about.”

On July 23, she accused Trump of being too supportive of Israel and criticized someone who planned to vote for him based on it as displaying “not even dual loyalty though lmao, it’s singular loyalty and it ain’t to America.”

Related:
Tulsi Gabbard Reveals Her Reason for Joining Trump: 'This Is Personal'

On Aug. 26 Chen announced she was “done” with Trump due to his stance on abortion.

None of this would seem directed at trying to help him become the 47th president.

Social media influencer Ashley St. Clair highlighted this.

“Chen has encouraged Republicans to withhold their vote for Trump for not being ‘conservative’ and ‘pro-life’ enough, she has advocated against the 19th Amendment, and said Hamas rioters on college campuses were being arrested for ‘free speech,'” St. Clair posted on X.

Asked on a recent podcast, if comments made by Chen about repealing the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, is for the purpose to make conservatives look “dumb and offensive” and hurt their election chances, St. Clair responded, “I believe so.”

“I don’t think it’s organic at all,” but manufactured, she argued.

Trump supporter San Francisco tech billionaire David Sacks also addressed Chen’s efforts during his “All In” podcast last week.

“Lauren Chen has been putting out a lot of tweets explaining to people that they should vote against Trump,” Sacks said.

“She’s been promoting a strange and almost fanatical idea that we should repeal the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. No one in the conservative movement seriously thinks this,” he added.

Sacks noted that people like St. Clair and Mike Cernovich have been calling her out sensing “something’s not right here. This seems like an op. Like these positions don’t really make any sense. It seems like she’s just causing mischief.”

“So the place to start here is to recognize that if the Russians were paying Tenet Media to put out content. That content was actually anti-Trump. It was trying to get people to vote against Trump. So I think the place you have to start is by asking the question, ‘Why would Vladimir Putin want to get Kamala Harris elected?'” Sacks continued.

He pointed out that Putin endorsed Harris last week, and he could see why because she is the weaker candidate.

Russia didn’t invade Ukraine on Trump’s watch, but during the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration and during the Barack Obama-Joe Biden administration before that.

So it would appear, Russia-Trump collusion 2.0 doesn’t hold water, as the first version in 2016 did not.

Moscow isn’t trying to help Trump — it would seem they support Harris.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Reagan' Adds Theaters, Holds Strong in Second Weekend Box Office Sales
James Earl Jones, Who Played 'Star Wars'' Darth Vader, Has Died in His NY Home
Second Russia Collusion Narrative Falls Apart: If True, Russia Colluded to Hurt Trump's Election Chances
Trump Reveals Exactly How He'll Fix Biden-Harris Econ Disaster: Will 'Rapidly' Defeat Bidenflation
Trump Responds to Sentencing Delay, Highlights Two Words Used in Judge's Decision
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation