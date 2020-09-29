The drumbeat of voter fraud allegations against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota grew stronger Monday with the release of a second video from Project Veritas purporting to show ballot harvesting being conducted.

The release of the second video in two days came as Minneapolis police said they were investigating the situation.

ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ✅ The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

“The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this,” the department tweeted Monday.

On Sunday, Project Veritas released a video allegedly exposing an apparent sophisticated ballot-harvesting scheme targeting mostly Somali-born seniors in Minneapolis.

Those who spoke in the video alleged there are exchanges of cash for mail-in ballots in many cases.

In response to the initial video, Omar’s senior communications director, Jeremy Slevin, told Newsweek: “The amount of truth to this story is equal to the amount Donald Trump paid in taxes of ten out of the last fifteen years: zero. And amplifying a coordinated right-wing campaign to delegitimize a free and fair election this fall undermines our democracy.”

Then on Monday, Project Veritas released a second video:

“Your focus is winning, no matter what you do. You ignore the rules and regulations,” Omar Jamal, a Somali community member, said in the new video. “There’s no moral and ethics here. It’s just the end will justify the means.”

“I think Ilhan Omar is one of the people behind all this mess,” he said. “And they have a lot of people that work for them that make sure that tasks get carried out, ballots collected. This is the cash money exchanging hands.”

“It’s an open secret that everybody knows it but they don’t talk about it.”

“Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this,” Jamal added in an accompanying news release on the Project Veritas website. “Unless you’re from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it.”

The video showed a source appearing to link Omar to the alleged ballot harvesting operation.

“[Ilhan Omar is] the one who came up with all this,” said the speaker.

“[Ilhan Omar is] the one, somehow. Nobody knew, but, yeah, this is something like new with Ilhan.”

The new video also revealed a conversation recorded with a hidden camera between a man identified by Project Veritas as a ballot harvester and a potential voter.

Money appeared to be exchanged and the alleged harvester explained that all the potential voter had to to do put their identifying information on a voter registration form and sign it in order to be paid.

Another source who the video identified as a ballot harvester appeared to say that there is no confusion, and that it’s the operatives who vote, not the supposed voter.

“They actually are the ones who vote, people don’t usually — they do the voting,” the source said.

Osman Ali Dahquane, a taxi driver who was allegedly involved and who served as a source for the video, pointed the finger at Omar.

“Yes, but she paid the wrong guys,” Dahquane said, replying to a question regarding whether or not the congresswoman has paid for votes.

He said the operation is “very corrupt.”

“If this continues this direction, many people will go to prison, or no one will vote in the city of Minneapolis. It is very, very corrupt. We are in trouble if they come after us. We are in big trouble if they come after us,” Dahquane said.

Jamal, meanwhile, emphasized the scheme is not much of a secret in Minneapolis.

“The techniques that [Ilhan Omar staffer Ali Isse] uses to exchange money for vote — that’s not a secret. It’s, it’s open, and everybody knows about it,” he said, adding, “$200, $300 per ballot received!”

Jered Ede, chief legal officer for Project Veritas, said the actions shown and described may have violated state and federal election laws.

Jamal said its crucial that Americans “pay attention” to voter fraud and corruption.

“If the American people don’t pay attention to what’s happening, it is going to soon — the country will collapse,” he said. “The regulations, if you ignore that and you let corruption and fraud become a daily business then tough luck, the country will not exist as they know it.”

