Seconds After Trump Finished, Pelosi Grabbed His Speech and Tore It into Pieces On-Air

By Joe Setyon
Published February 4, 2020 at 8:38pm
The moment after President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up a printed copy of his remarks.

It was easily the most dramatic moment of a night that had seen things remain relatively civil to that point.

And the White House responded with fire:

The moment set social media ablaze.

Later, Pelosi was asked by a reporter what she thought about Trump’s speech.

“I tore it up,” she said.

Pelosi said she ripped up the speech “because it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech,” according to ABC News.

But many on Twitter thought Pelosi’s stunt lacked class:

“Tonight, Nancy Pelosi acted like a petulant child,” Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier tweeted.

“Can’t wait for her to lose her speakership!” he added.

“Who agrees?”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







