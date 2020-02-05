Seconds After Trump Finished, Pelosi Grabbed His Speech and Tore It into Pieces On-Air

The moment after President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up a printed copy of his remarks.

It was easily the most dramatic moment of a night that had seen things remain relatively civil to that point.

And the White House responded with fire:

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

The moment set social media ablaze.

Later, Pelosi was asked by a reporter what she thought about Trump’s speech.

“I tore it up,” she said.

Pelosi said she ripped up the speech “because it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech,” according to ABC News.

But many on Twitter thought Pelosi’s stunt lacked class:

The tearing up the speech by @SpeakerPelosi unprecedented? And utterly without class? — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 5, 2020

Did @SpeakerPelosi really tear up the speech when he finished? Such an insignificant person. — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) February 5, 2020

President Trump just delivered the most unifying speech in a generation Nancy Pelosi ripped it up Democrats hate Trump more than they love America We have to win These people are sick — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

This GIF is Nancy Pelosi IRL after the state of the union Trump just dropped the mic and her party is struggling to count votes in Iowa pic.twitter.com/5KGgEgbs15 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 5, 2020

Did you see Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech as he finished? What scum. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 5, 2020

Pelosi ripping up the speech was pathetic. Tacky loser behavior — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 5, 2020

The only thing Pelosi and dems have is her ripping up President Trump’s speech at the end. Petty and pathetic. Democrats are losing. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 5, 2020

Pelosi gets the most childish award for tonight. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) February 5, 2020

Even CNN is saying the #StateOfTheUnion speech was very strong. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats acted like babies for the entire speech. They had tantrums the entire time. #SOTU2020 #SOTU. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 5, 2020

WOW @SpeakerPelosi is one of the most embarrassing, classless, petty, Speakers in history. Ripping up the speech on camera, not standing for children and families, not giving him the customary opening… THIS IS HOW YOU BEHAVE WHEN YOU HAVE LOSE POWER INFLUENCE & CREDIBILITY #SOTU — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 5, 2020

Tonight, Nancy Pelosi acted like a petulant child. Can’t wait for her to lose her speakership! Who agrees? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 5, 2020

“Tonight, Nancy Pelosi acted like a petulant child,” Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier tweeted.

“Can’t wait for her to lose her speakership!” he added.

“Who agrees?”

