Secret Document: Plans Being Made to Pave the Way for US Troops to Fight in Eastern Europe

The U.S. has repeatedly stated its unwillingness to send American troops to the war in Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean that that they would never be called upon to engage Russian forces on another front.

A “secret document” outlines plans for just such an eventuality, in fact, according to The U.K.’s Daily Telegraph.

The outlet cited an interview by German newspaper FAZ with a senior officer in the Bundeswehr — the German military — in which a few details about the ongoing planning were revealed.

German Lt. Gen. André Bodemann said a “new, long-term security plan” currently in development would rely heavily on civilians to supply logistical support to a hypothetical U.S. armored division moving through its territory.

“If, for example, a US division moved towards the east, thousands of tanks, thousands of soldiers, then they would need to be fed and the tanks refuelled or possibly repaired,” he said, according to the Daily Telegraph. (A modern U.S. armored division would include more than 10,000 soldiers, but only a few hundred tanks.)

By moving “towards the east,” Bodemann was apparently anticipating a deployment of American troops through Germany to Poland or the Czech Republic. East from there lie Belarus, Ukraine … and eventually Russia.

However, such a move would also most likely come after German troops were already deployed to or across Germany’s borders. Thus, the general explained, his country’s military logistics units would already have their hands full.

“That means we would need the maximum input from the civilian service,” he told FAZ.

“The convoy would get fuel from petrol stations or civilian vehicles, the Red Cross would provide medical care and food would come from a civilian caterer,” he said, calling this plan “the classic case.”

Do you trust Biden as commander-in-chief? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (2 Votes) No: 100% (492 Votes)

The Daily Telegraph noted that Germany had been working toward a goal of increasing its wartime readiness in anticipation of a ground war with Russia against NATO forces before the decade’s end.

“While he did not elaborate on which eastern front Germany would be defending, Nato officials are increasingly concerned about Vladimir Putin launching an incursion on Nato’s eastern flank if his forces eventually claim victory in Ukraine,” the outlet reported.

The leader of all of Germany’s military forces, Gen. Carsten Breuer, had previously said his country was “on the right track” to achieve its readiness goals.

“[I]n my role as the chief of defence, it is the paramount importance of achieving the readiness of Germany’s armed forces within the next five years. We call this kriegstüchtigkeit – being ready, capable and willing to fight,” Breuer said in February, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Also in February, however, President Joe Biden’s administration reiterated its commitment not to send U.S. forces to Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out such a deployment.

Biden “has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement cited by Agence France Presse at the time.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added that the only American troops in Ukraine were at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and tasked with making sure that U.S. military aid was distributed properly.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that U.S. troops would not be deployed even for non-combat operations such as training.

“We’re not sending boots on the ground in Ukraine. The president’s been very clear,” Miller told reporters at the time, according to the AFP.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.