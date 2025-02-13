In the immediate aftermath of the 2024 election, there were plenty of things that leftist politicians should have been focusing on to win over voters.

Inflation. Crime. The border crisis. Deaths from opioids. Rampant retail theft. Any of these would have helped restore confidence in a damaged Democratic brand after a relatively brutal loss, by modern standards.

Well, now we have an idea what politicians in 22 states and the District of Columbia — including several swing states that Donald Trump won — were spending their time on: preparing a plan to counter any challenge to birthright citizenship that the Trump administration might mount.

In a document obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, 23 attorneys general formed a secret pact to mount a legal challenge if and when the policy of citizenship being granted by birth on American soil — long assumed, especially by the left, to be a provision of the Fourteenth Amendment — was put forth.

The secret agreement, published earlier this week on the Oversight Project’s X account, was “signed beginning on November 8, 2024.

“This agreement, just 3 days after President Trump’s landslide election win, shows that these resistance actors began, as a matter of absolute urgent top priority, plotting their resistance to President Trump’s anticipated actions to end birthright citizenship,” the post read.

The five-page legal common interest agreement was aimed at “developing potential litigation to challenge executive action related to ending or curtailing birthright citizenship.”

The document “sets forth the agreement under which each Party and their respective staff, management, consultants, experts, counsel, and agents will manage and protect confidential and/or privileged information shared and exchanged regarding” legal challenges to birthright citizenship.

🚨SECRET BLUE STATE RESISTANCE AGREEMENT OBTAINED – BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP🚨 We have obtained a secret agreement between 22 blue states, DC, and San Francisco, signed beginning on November 8, 2024. This agreement, just 3 days after President Trump’s landslide election win,… pic.twitter.com/7AsqgCjlcX — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) February 11, 2025

The conservative argument against birthright citizenship was laid out in an executive order by Trump considering it moot, and it’s been enumerated many times before.

The part of the Fourteenth Amendment, meant to grant citizenship to former slaves who might be denied citizenship under the precedent of the Dred Scott decision, reads as follows: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

However, conservatives have argued since the illegal immigrant parents of children born on U.S. soil are not “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” the amendment doesn’t apply to them.

To be blunt, as legal arguments go, this is best described as a Hail Mary pass; while one might concede the language of the Fourteenth Amendment is sloppy in many ways — likely because it was drafted by those trying to fix the wrongs that led to the American Civil War who never believed it would play such an outsized role in American jurisprudence over a century and a half later — courts and legal scholars traditionally haven’t been receptive to “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” not applying to non-citizen parents.

Indeed, earlier on the same day the document leaked, a third federal judge blocked Trump’s executive order on the matter, according to The Hill, and he’s unlikely to be the last.

This, however, is scarcely the point, as the Oversight Project noted.

“Despite the mandate from the American People to end the border crisis and return immigration enforcement to the United States, politicians instead acted to frantically preserve their perceived political gains of the Biden Border Crisis,” the post continued.

“Their top priority was not gas, groceries, public safety, or any other matter of concerns of their citizen constituents, but instead a raw political calculus to ensure that the future children of the illegal aliens that entered during the Biden Border Crisis could turn into voters.”

“Instead of trying to win back American voters, they seek to create new ones to replace them on the back of the worst border crisis in American history.”

That this “demographics is destiny” argument doesn’t work anymore is also beside the point, although it’s worth noting Latino voters aren’t exactly psyched about illegal immigration and went for Trump in unprecedented numbers in November.

Among the 22 states which thought this was a priority, five — Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin — were swing states that went for Trump.

Several other states whose Democrat AGs signed on — Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York among them — were far closer than they should have been, given their reputation as blue states in presidential elections. (The governor of Minnesota was Kamala Harris’ running mate, for the sake of Pete, and that state didn’t get called until long after the polls closed.)

Instead of immediately beginning the rebrand of the Democratic Party, which had better happen at warp speed given the rather stark nature of expectations vs. realities in 2024, these states doubled down on the one issue that fueled the GOP’s victory almost as much as the economy: illegal immigration and the incentives for it.

Instead of fighting a challenge to birthright citizenship if and when it happened — which, again, is probably not the most difficult matter Democratic AGs will be facing over the next four years — they spent their time making super-duper sure they created what they imagine to be future Democratic voters.

Any Democrat who is stunned at the magnitude of the November loss need only to look at what these attorneys general were signing on to just three days later. If these are their priorities, expect 2026 and 2028 to look eerily similar to last November.

