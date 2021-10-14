A new report seems to confirm what we all already knew about the Ashli Babbitt case: She was shot unjustifiably.

For those who may not remember, Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while trying to open a door that led to the House chamber during the Jan. 6 incursion.

Judicial Watch reported on Wednesday that it had obtained 532 pages of documents from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police, all regarding Babbitt’s death.

Witness testimonies indicated Babbitt was not holding a weapon at the time of the shooting and that the officer involved, Michael Byrd, looked “upset” after shooting her.

A Capitol Police sergeant testified that he didn’t know why Byrd shot Babbitt.

“I saw Lt. Byrd kind of. I don’t know if it was before or after,” the sergeant said. “I don’t know if something happened to him [that] caused him to take the shot or not.”

“These previously secret records show there was no good reason to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said.

“The Biden-Garland Justice Department and the Pelosi Congress have much to answer for … over the mishandling and cover-up of this scandalous killing of an American citizen by the U.S. Capitol Police.”

Byrd has been treated as a hero by some establishment media outlets.

“She was posing a threat to the United States House of Representatives,” he said in an August interview with NBC News.

“I know that day I saved countless lives. … I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

The Capitol Police concluded an internal investigation seven months after the shooting, declaring Byrd’s actions “lawful and within Department policy,” according to Fox News.

After a full year of the establishment media and the Black Lives Matter crowd preaching ad nauseam about police misconduct and abuse of power, it was strange to see them fall completely silent regarding Ashli Babbitt’s death.

Or maybe it wasn’t so strange.

After all, Babbitt was a white woman, which means her unjustified killing doesn’t play well into their race-baiting narrative.

In July, The Western Journal conducted an interview with Michelle Witthoeft, Babbitt’s mother. Witthoeft blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for failing to investigate the circumstances of her daughter’s death.

“Nancy Pelosi … I feel like, orchestrated the death of my daughter,” Witthoeft told The Western Journal.

“I’ve reached out to Nancy Pelosi’s office several times, and she has yet to call me back because she’s too busy playing in her clubhouse with all of her elite people.”

She went on to remind Pelosi that she should be serving the people.

“You know, it’s the people’s house. It’s not your house, Nancy. It’s the people’s house. That’s my message to Nancy Pelosi,” Witthoeft said.

“The Capitol Police should be held accountable like every other police department in the country.”

It’s well past time that Witthoeft and Babbitt’s other family members were afforded the justice they deserve for the death of their loved one.

Now we all know the truth. Hopefully, justice comes soon.

