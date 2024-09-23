Share
Commentary

Secret Service Agent Accidentally Shoots Himself While on Duty

 By Randy DeSoto  September 23, 2024 at 11:21am
Share

A Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, which is not likely to increase the public’s confidence in the agency, particularly in the aftermath of the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in July.

Fox News reported the agent was on duty around 8 p.m. in the area of 32nd and Fessenden streets, about four miles northwest of the White House, when the “negligent discharge” took place.

“His injuries were not life threatening, and the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. USSS says no one else was injured in the incident,” according to Fox.

The incident comes on top of some embarrassing revelations of the security failures by the Secret Service at a Trump rally in Butler on July 13.

We’ve since learned that would-be assassin 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks had been walking around the grounds for hours ahead of his rooftop shooting attack.

Trending:
Newly Uncovered Video Shows Kamala Harris Repeatedly Yelling 'Down with Deportation!'

We’ve learned he had a range finder on him when he attempted to go through a security checkpoint.

We’ve learned rally attendees near the rooftop on the neighboring AGR building he shot from were desperately trying to signal the Secret Service and law enforcement of Crooks’ presence.

Do you trust the Secret Service?

Former Navy SEAL sniper Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona traveled to Butler with other GOP members of Congress shortly after the Trump assassination attempt, and he identified many problems with security provided that day.

In particular, Crane noticed a nearby water tower the Secret Service did not utilize that would have given the agents a full view of the entire venue, including the rooftop Crooks used to carry out his attack.

The circumstances surrounding the second assassination attempt against Trump earlier this month at Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida are also troubling.

Related:
Second Attack on Trump Preventable? Secret Service Was Aware of 'Known Vulnerabilities' at Golf Course: Whistleblower

According to the New York Post, the alleged gunman Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was able to get dangerously close to shooting Trump thanks to a glaring — and known — issue at the course.

“News photographers — including those hired by The Post — have had no problem repeatedly securing spots around the perimeter of the course to snap pictures of Trump playing golf or driving around in a golf cart” for years, the Post said.

“They have even taken images — which require a clear line of sight to the 45th president — unnoticed through the bushes with telephoto lenses,” the news outlet noted.

The Secret Service is under new leadership after the former director was forced to resign in the aftermath of the Butler attempt, but clearly there’s more work to be done.

Accidentally discharging one’s weapon and shooting oneself in the process is a big deal and an indication that the storied agency has some more work to do to get back to the professionalism that American people expect.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden Does What His Staff Told Him He 'Can't Do,' Calls 'All the Young Women' Onstage at White House Event
Suppressed Again? 'Reagan' Film Not Showing Up in Audience Review Site, Despite 98% Score
Secret Service Agent Accidentally Shoots Himself While on Duty
Kamala Harris Suffers Humiliating Loss After Union Rejects Her, Decides She's Not Worthy of Their Support
Watch: CNN Host Forced to Call Out Kamala Harris Live on Air, Fact-Checks Her in Front of Chaotic Panel
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation