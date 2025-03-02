The U.S. Secret Service agent who helped protect President Donald Trump from an assassin’s bullets last year in Butler, Pennsylvania, recently spoke about the failed assassination attempt.

In an interview with CBS News published Wednesday, Sean Curran talked about his dedication to the president, security concerns, and that fateful July day.

“Part of me probably still hasn’t processed it. I haven’t — from that day to now — I haven’t stopped,” Curran told CBS.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump will be naming Sean Curran, who heads his personal detail, to be Secret Service Director. Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all. There’s not a better person to be in this position!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HWdIxuidYI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 17, 2025

“I felt like I couldn’t let him out of my sight. Not to the point where I’d be overworked, but to a point where I felt like I needed to be with him to ensure that things were done the way I needed them to be done. I didn’t want to leave his side. I think he probably didn’t want me to leave his side, either,” he said.

Trump would later appoint Curran as director of the Secret Service.

In the iconic photo of Trump pumping his fist in the air as blood streamed across his face, Curran is the agent seen standing to the president’s left, solemnly staring into the camera as the American flag waved behind them.

The man now leading the US Secret Service, Sean Curran, know to my family as “The Beast” for the way that he watched over President Trump!! Congratulations Mr. Director!! @usss pic.twitter.com/nVGY0raMFy — CrystalHodges77 (@Crystalhodges78) February 26, 2025

Curran worked closely with Trump over the last seven years, was with him during the second assassination attempt on Sept. 15, and was present throughout Trump’s many 2024 court trials.

Curran said the Secret Service had even planned for the possibility of Trump being convicted and sentenced to prison.

BREAKING NEWS: The Secret Service confirms that Trump is ‘safe’ after the former president was rushed off rally stage following reports of possible gunshots in Butler, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/KtmOJ00vNb — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 13, 2024

Secret Service Director Sean Curran tells @seanhannity how his life has changed since the failed assassination attempt against President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/88v3Rmp3Zt — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 27, 2025

“We had serious conversations about it, and I at one point told him, he and I might be — getting a lot closer,” Curran said.

“Look, if it came to it, I’d be sitting right next to him. That’s how much I care for him. That’s how much I felt that he deserved the level of protection that any of our protectees should get. There’s nothing I would have not done for him,” he said.

Curran joined the Secret Service in September 2001, according to the Secret Service website.

He was eventually assigned to former President Barack Obama’s presidential protection detail, according to CBS News.

During Trump’s first presidency, Curran was promoted to deputy supervisor of Trump’s security detail.

“He has always shown respect to not only me, but the division that protected him,” Curran said.

“We have a bond, probably for life,” he added.

