Secret Service Agent on JD Vance's Detail Suspended After Concerning Undercover Video Emerges

It looks like prominent undercover journalist James O’Keefe got another one.

And this time, it might be a bigger deal than embarrassing trans activists or exposing big pharma.

It involves the potential well-being of the second-highest elected leader in the United States.

O’Keefe Media Group caused a major shakeup in Vice President J.D. Vance’s Secret Service detail after an explosive video was posted Tuesday.

The video showed Tomas Escotto, an agent on Vance’s protective detail, badmouthing the current administration.

Of note, as O’Keefe’s video said, “Escotto is a holdover from the Biden administration” who voted for former President Joe Biden.

Perhaps more concerning, Escotto also voiced significant opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the broader immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

The video started with Escotto willingly showing his federal identification to a female undercover journalist in O’Keefe’s employ who called him “so cute.”

Elsewhere in the video, Escotto told this woman critical details like high-level travel plans, including pictures with metadata exposing presidential convoy whereabouts.

Later, Escotto appeared to unveil when Vance would be back in his Ohio home — an obviously dangerous detail to reveal to a stranger.

Escotto, who was previously on the detail of former Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared very comfortable revealing a litany of critical details to this woman over a variety of staged dates.

The entire video can be viewed below:

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the U.S. Secret Service took this apparent security breach very seriously.

According to NewsNation, the Secret Service has placed Escotto on administrative leave and suspended his clearance.

In a statement given to the outlet, Deputy Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn made it clear that this sort of malfeasance would not be tolerated.

“The U.S. Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees,” Quinn said. “This incident is under investigation, and the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked.”

While the Secret Service continues with its investigation, the agency continues to be under public scrutiny.

Perhaps most notably, many still feel that the attempted assassination of Trump — while unsuccessful — was still a massive failure.

Other prominent security gaffes have only contributed to that ongoing criticism of the Secret Service.

