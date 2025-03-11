Share
Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents, including now Director of the Secret Service Sean Curran, arrow, following an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Secret Service Agent Who Protected Trump During Butler Assassination Attempt Sworn In as Agency Director

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 11, 2025 at 6:30am
Sean Curran, a Secret Service agent who has been working to protect President Donald Trump for years and who was with him during last summer’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, is now the director of the agency.

White House communications advisor Margo Martin posted a picture of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swearing in Curran on Monday in the Oval Office.

Trump previously said in a statement that Curran is “a brilliant leader who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex special security events,” according to The Washington Times.

“He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote.

“I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.”

Video of Curran being sworn in was posted by Noem on X and can be viewed here.

Curran joined the Secret Service in 2001, according to the Times.

He was assigned to the Presidential Protective Division between 2008 and 2013, when he protected former President Barack Obama and his family.

Curran then served as assistant special agent in charge of the Dignitary Protective Division between 2014 and 2016.

Will Sean Curran be a good Secret Service director?

He received a promotion in 2018 and started to serve as assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Division.

Perhaps most notably, Curran was indeed present when Trump was nearly killed last year at a rally in Pennsylvania.

He is pictured next to Trump in the iconic photo of the bloodied commander-in-chief pumping his fist in the air with the American flag behind his head.

Curran can be seen wearing sunglasses and looking toward the camera, clearly eager to get Trump to safety.

Curran said in an interview with CBS News in February that he still has not fully processed that fateful day.

“I felt like I couldn’t let him out of my sight,” Curran said.

“Not to the point where I’d be overworked, but to a point where I felt like I needed to be with him to ensure that things were done the way I needed them to be done,” he continued.

“I didn’t want to leave his side. I think he probably didn’t want me to leave his side, either.”

Curran recently made headlines for making 13-year-old cancer patient Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel an honorary member of the Secret Service during Trump’s speech to Congress last week.

