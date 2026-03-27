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The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. at Philadelphia International Airport.
The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. at Philadelphia International Airport. (Ben185 - iStock / Getty Images)

Secret Service Agent Shoots Himself While Working on Jill Biden's Detail

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2026 at 1:12pm
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A Secret Service agent in the security detail of former first lady Jill Biden shot himself in the leg Friday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the accidental shooting took place shortly before 8:45 a.m. at Philadelphia International Airport, according to CBS News.

A witness said the agent was entering an SUV when the gun fired.

Daily Wire correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan posted on social media platform X that Secret Service representative Nate Herring issued a statement about the incident.

“On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment,” the statement said.

“There was no impact to the protectee’s movement and they were not present at the time of the incident,” the statement said.

“There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition,” the statement said.

“The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident,” the statement said.

Related:
Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged with Murder


“We are grateful for our law enforcement and public safety partners who provided medical assistance,” the statement concluded.

Jill Biden was at the airport when the incident took place, Secret Service representative Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, according to CNN.

Guglielmi said Jill Biden was not present when the agent wounded himself.


A Biden representative deferred questions to the Secret Service, according to The New York Times.

“Authorities have held the scene for investigation, and there have been no reports of other injuries or disruptions to airport operations,” police said, according to USA Today.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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