Secret Service Agent Shoots Himself While Working on Jill Biden's Detail

A Secret Service agent in the security detail of former first lady Jill Biden shot himself in the leg Friday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the accidental shooting took place shortly before 8:45 a.m. at Philadelphia International Airport, according to CBS News.

A witness said the agent was entering an SUV when the gun fired.

Jill Biden’s Secret Service Guard Shoots Himself in the Leg https://t.co/nEIBK87EBM — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) March 27, 2026

Daily Wire correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan posted on social media platform X that Secret Service representative Nate Herring issued a statement about the incident.

“On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment,” the statement said.

NEW: In response to our inquiry about reports that an agent on Jill Biden’s Secret Service detail shot himself in the leg while escorting her through the Philadelphia airport today, Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring tells us: “On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 27, 2026

“There was no impact to the protectee’s movement and they were not present at the time of the incident,” the statement said.

“There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition,” the statement said.

“The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident,” the statement said.

Probably an under-qualified DEI hire…https://t.co/z8OMoeVZvD — Really Really Bad Panda 🐼 🇺🇸 (@ReallyBadPanda1) March 27, 2026



“We are grateful for our law enforcement and public safety partners who provided medical assistance,” the statement concluded.

Jill Biden was at the airport when the incident took place, Secret Service representative Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, according to CNN.

Guglielmi said Jill Biden was not present when the agent wounded himself.

Someone just wanted a new assignment 🤭 Would you want to be Jill Biden’s Secret Service detail? — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) March 27, 2026



A Biden representative deferred questions to the Secret Service, according to The New York Times.

“Authorities have held the scene for investigation, and there have been no reports of other injuries or disruptions to airport operations,” police said, according to USA Today.

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