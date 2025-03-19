Secret Service Agents Thrilled to Be Rid of Bidens - 1 Agent Was Targeted After Outrageous Biden Grandchild Incident: Report

The children and grandchildren of former President Joe Biden have been relieved of Secret Service protection by President Donald Trump — and, from one report, the Secret Service is relieved to be rid of them, as well.

Trump made the announcement on Monday, noting that Hunter Biden particularly “has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer.

“There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection,” he added.

“Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list.”

Lest you feel bad about this, keep in mind three things.

First, only former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service protection after they leave office, not their children; extending it to progeny and grand-progeny is a privilege granted by a president, not a right.

Second, what could possibly happen? Hunter and Ashley Biden could hardly be used as pawns by terror groups, say, because — let’s be real here — it’s not as if their father remembers the nuclear codes, or even that he was president.

Finally, consider that, according to a report from RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree, Secret Service members were being used as an “Uber service” by one of Hunter Biden’s children — and the driver allegedly faced retaliation for it.

Do you think the Biden family abused their Secret Service details? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3861 Votes) No: 0% (10 Votes)

According to a Tuesday afternoon X post by Crabtree, “Many Secret Service agents are celebrating Trump’s decision to drop Hunter and Ashley Biden’s USSS details as the agency continues to struggle with manpower and recruiting issues,” and “many Secret Service agents are relieved they no longer have to cover Hunter and Ashley Biden and at least five Biden grandchildren.”

Crabtree’s report said, “One agent is alleging that he was seriously retaliated against by top USSS officials in part for following agency policy and not becoming an ‘Uber service’ for one of Biden’s granddaughters.

“One of Hunter Biden’s children, Maisy Biden, had a conflict with her Secret Service detail during a late night of partying in August 2021,” she wrote.

“The Secret Service agent had driven home ‘Cowboy,’ the agency’s code name for Maisy Biden, one of Hunter Biden’s daughters, and her friends after a late night of dancing. Maisy was roughly 21 at the time so of legal drinking age. It’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved.”

Apparently, the agent has made a legal complaint against the Secret Service for retaliation — and he has good reason for it, if the report is accurate.

“During the drive home from partying at dance clubs, one of Maisy Biden’s friends repeatedly demanded that the agent take a detour and stop at a location other than Maisy’s final destination,” Crabtree said.

“Providing stops for others in a Secret Service car who are not part of the first family is not part of the Secret Service’s duties and can even hinder best protection practices, according to the Secret Service sources I spoke to for this post.

“Annoyed by the aggressive requests to make additional stops that Maisy herself was not asking for, the agent told Maisy’s friend that the USSS ‘is not an Uber service,’ according to the lawsuit. When Maisy reached her final destination, she actually thanked the agent for ferrying her and her friends home and apologized for her friend’s aggressive conduct, the lawsuit asserts.”

However, “afterward, Maisy or someone else in the Biden family and/or White House complained to top Secret Service officials” about the offhand remark about Uber service.

“Even though the agent says he was following USSS policy not to drop off Maisy’s friends before getting her home, the agent who made the ‘Uber’ remarks was forced to write a memo about the incident. In the lawsuit, the agent alleges that a USSS superior ordered him not to include any details that would reflect negatively on Maisy or her friends.”

The agent’s attorney didn’t immediately respond. However, the Secret Service Office of Communication and Media Relations had a non-response response.

“There are multiple outlets for federal employees to raise personnel complaints including the U.S. Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility, Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, U.S. Office of Special Counsel, and the United States Congress,” a representative for the Secret Service said.

“As a matter of practice, the agency does not publicly comment on employee matters or pending or proposed litigation.”

Response from the @SecretService Office of Communication and Media Relations on the retaliation the agent is alleging over the Maisy Biden incident described above: “There are multiple outlets for federal employees to raise personnel complaints including the U.S. Secret Service… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 18, 2025

Of course not.

Far be it from me to note the difference, but have you ever heard of Barron Trump’s friends and their drunken antics from the Secret Service? What about the agents who were willing to testify for the then-ex-president before the Democrats’ Jan. 6 kangaroo committee to refute allegations that he’d tried to grab the wheel of the presidential limo?

Meanwhile, the Secret Service is now apparently thrilled to be rid of Hunter and Ashley Biden and their families. Given what we know about the family, that’s hardly a surprise.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.