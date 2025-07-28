Secret Service Arrests Man Who Breached Treasury Building Perimeter, Calls in Bomb Squad

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaching the perimeter of the U.S. Treasury Building in Washington, D.C., prompting a bomb squad response.

The U.S. Secret Service said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the southeast side of the Treasury Building, located adjacent to the White House.

“U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers immediately apprehend [sic] an individual who climbed a fence,” the agency told Fox News.

MPD and USSS investigating suspicious package near the White House. Road closures on 15th Street NW. pic.twitter.com/wjRQlgKglf — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 27, 2025

JUST IN – Bomb squad investigating suspicious package near the White House: reports pic.twitter.com/nr0HkLGpgi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2025

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called in to examine the bag.

The item was cleared by authorities without any further incident. The suspect, who was not named, was then taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, according to Fox News.

He will face charges for unlawful entry and as a fugitive from justice due to a warrant in another jurisdiction.

The Secret Service has faced scrutiny since last July, when agents allowed a man to shoot President Trump in the ear, missing his head by inches.

Agents killed Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, at the scene of a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

Crooks killed Trump supporter Corey Camperatore during the attempted assassination.

Three months later, in October, a man aimed a rifle at Trump while he played golf in Florida.

The suspect, Ryan Routh, 59, fled but was soon arrested and charged with attempted assassination.

Authorities said the suspect in Sunday’s suspicious event dropped a bag on the sidewalk next to the fence line after entering the restricted area.

The breach came just days after President Donald Trump visited the Federal Reserve headquarters, which sits next to the Treasury Building.

Trump toured the facility, currently under renovation, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

Q: Are there things the chairman can say to you today that would make you back off some of the earlier criticism? POTUS: Well, I'd love him to lower interest rates. Other than that, what can I tell you? pic.twitter.com/9NlrRizfbj — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2025

The visit included a tense moment between Trump and Powell when the cost of the ongoing renovation was mentioned.

Trump has called for Powell to lower interest rates or step down since before he was inaugurated for a second time in January.

