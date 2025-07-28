Share
News
Members of the US Secret Service walk along the North side of the White House, after journalists were ordered to go inside and shelter in the press briefing room for an undisclosed reason, in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2025.
Members of the US Secret Service walk along the North side of the White House, after journalists were ordered to go inside and shelter in the press briefing room for an undisclosed reason, in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2025. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Secret Service Arrests Man Who Breached Treasury Building Perimeter, Calls in Bomb Squad

 By Johnathan Jones  July 28, 2025 at 9:08am
Share

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaching the perimeter of the U.S. Treasury Building in Washington, D.C., prompting a bomb squad response.

The U.S. Secret Service said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the southeast side of the Treasury Building, located adjacent to the White House.

“U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers immediately apprehend [sic] an individual who climbed a fence,” the agency told Fox News.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called in to examine the bag.

The item was cleared by authorities without any further incident. The suspect, who was not named, was then taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, according to Fox News.

He will face charges for unlawful entry and as a fugitive from justice due to a warrant in another jurisdiction.

The Secret Service has faced scrutiny since last July, when agents allowed a man to shoot President Trump in the ear, missing his head by inches.

Have you ever been to Washington, DC?

Agents killed Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, at the scene of a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

Crooks killed Trump supporter Corey Camperatore during the attempted assassination.

Three months later, in October, a man aimed a rifle at Trump while he played golf in Florida.

The suspect, Ryan Routh, 59, fled but was soon arrested and charged with attempted assassination.

Authorities said the suspect in Sunday’s suspicious event dropped a bag on the sidewalk next to the fence line after entering the restricted area.

Related:
Trump Gets Fed Up with Putin, Pulls Previous Offer and Sets a New Deadline

The breach came just days after President Donald Trump visited the Federal Reserve headquarters, which sits next to the Treasury Building.

Trump toured the facility, currently under renovation, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

The visit included a tense moment between Trump and Powell when the cost of the ongoing renovation was mentioned.

Trump has called for Powell to lower interest rates or step down since before he was inaugurated for a second time in January.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




UK's PM Says His Country 'Will Recognize the State of Palestine' Unless Israel Caves to Gaza
Cincinnati's Top Cop Melts Down Over People Sharing Clips of Mob Beating Woman Unconscious 'Without Context'
MSNBC Producer Lashes Out at American Eagle's Sydney Sweeney Ads: 'Regressive... Shift Toward Whiteness'
NFL Starter Cut from Team After Kissing Teammate in Locker Room: Report
CNN Accused of 'Purposely Lying' About Manhattan Shooter: 'It's Almost Like They Have an Agenda'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation