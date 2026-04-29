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Armed Secret Service agents stand near non-profit Harlem Grown before a visit by Britain's King Charles III in New York Wednesday. Agents detained a man who bypassed a security barrier Tuesday near the White House while the king was in Washington, D.C.
Armed Secret Service agents stand near non-profit Harlem Grown before a visit by Britain's King Charles III in New York Wednesday. Agents detained a man who bypassed a security barrier Tuesday near the White House while the king was in Washington, D.C. (Leonardo Munoz - AFP / Getty Images)

Secret Service Arrests Suspect for Breaching White House Security Perimeter During King Charles' Visit

 By Jack Davis  April 29, 2026 at 1:54pm
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One person was arrested early Tuesday after a security breach near the White House.

A U.S. Secret Service representative told Fox News that a suspect was detained after bypassing a security barrier near The Ellipse.

The incident came as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service did not provide the individual’s name. Charges are pending, the representative said.

The incident came weeks after a shooting near the White House took place that has so far baffled the Secret Service, according to RealClearPolitics.

Citing sources it did not name, the site said a shooting took place early Easter Sunday near the White House and Lafayette Park.

The Secret Service found rifle shell casings at 16th and I Streets, the report said. Video showed a vehicle that could have been linked to the shooter, but there was no image of the shooter.

The Secret Service learned that the vehicle had stolen plates, so it could not be traced.

“They were downplaying the incident,” one source said. “I think they didn’t want to upset [Trump]. He doesn’t know all the details.”

“The stolen plates threw a wrench into the investigation,” the source said. “The park is closed and with all the buildings echoing the noise of the gunshot, it’s hard to pinpoint anything.”

On April 16, one man was arrested after jumping a barricade to get to the White House grounds, according to The Hill.

Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said the man jumped over a construction bollard by the Treasury Building on the northeast side of the White House complex.

Related:
Hot Mic: Fox's Jimmy Failla Mocked WHCD Security Before Shooting: Might as Well Be 'A Doorstop and a Scarecrow'

“Officers encountered the individual near a pedestrian gate, where he engaged in a physical altercation before being taken into custody,” Guglielmi said in a statement.

An officer “sustained a laceration” during the incident, he said.

On March 11, a van plowed into a security barricade outside the White House, according to WTTG-TV.

In February,  an armed man was shot to death by police after entering Trump’s Florida residence with a shotgun. Also that month, a man who had a shotgun was arrested after he tried to dash into the U.S. Capitol with the weapon.

As the war with Iran began, the Secret Service said it was taking extra precautions.

“The US Secret Service is actively monitoring the situation in Iran and remains in close coordination with our federal and local partners. The agency’s protective model is designed to be adaptable to meet the needs of the current security environment and ensure the continued safety of our protectees, protective sites, and the surrounding communities,” the Secret Service said in a news release.

“While we do not discuss our specific protective measures for operational security reasons, the public may notice an increased law enforcement and federal presence around U.S. Secret Service-protected sites,” the release said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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