Considering the enormous amount of time President Joe Biden spends at his Delaware residences, the U.S. Secret Service’s claim that no visitor logs exist for either of those locations is breathtaking. Given the multiple national crises, both foreign and domestic, that have occurred over the past 15 months, this response is more incredible still.

According to a January report in The New York Post, Biden spent 28 percent of his first year in office at either his Rehoboth Beach house or his Wilmington mansion.

At the time, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said, “Generally speaking, the American people have a right to know what the president is up to. This president specifically changed policy to presumably disclose who’s been visiting the White House. The decision to keep secret who is visiting Delaware makes a mockery of that transparency. It turns it into a joke.”

The Post subsequently filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Secret Service for visitor records and received a response this week from the agency’s FOIA officer Kevin Tyrrell. He wrote: “[t]he Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located.”

Granted, these are Biden’s homes, but they are not being used exclusively as private residences. He is known to conduct business and entertain influential people there.

In light of the emails and photographs contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop connecting Biden to his son’s dubious overseas business dealings, it seems that America should have a look at who is visiting him. Instead, we are denied access to that information.

Government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) was all about transparency during the Trump Administration. The group sued to obtain information about a visit to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home by a Japanese delegation.

CREW spokesperson Jordan Libowitz told the Post: “While we won access to those records, we never got much, as the Secret Service came out and said they were not vetting the president’s meetings, the Trump Organization was.”

“I have not seen any reporting that there is a ton of official business and outside meetings being done when Biden goes to his personal residence in Delaware for the weekend, mainly just going to church,” Libowitz noted. “If he were meeting with foreign heads of state at his house in Delaware, that would obviously be a different matter, though.”

Do you believe Americans should be able to see the visitor logs from Biden's Delaware residences? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1694 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

Lord knows who Biden is meeting with in Delaware.

Fitton weighed, in saying that “Obviously the Secret Service knows and tracks who is visiting President Biden at his homes in Delaware and they are playing a shell game with the public to keep that information secret.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked during a January press briefing why visitor logs from Biden’s trips to Delaware were being withheld from the public. “Well, the president goes to Delaware because it’s his home,” she said, according to the Post. “It’s also where his son and his former wife are buried. And it’s a place that is obviously close to his heart. A lot of presidents go visit their home when they are president. We also have gone a step further than the prior administration [and] many administrations in releasing visitor logs of people who visit the White House and will continue to do that.”

There are three valid reasons why Americans should know who is visiting the President at his Delaware homes. The first, of course, is the vast amount of time he spends at those residences.

The second is that his son Hunter is the subject of a four-year-long criminal investigation that began as a tax inquiry and has since widened to include potential money laundering and foreign lobbying violations.

The third and most significant reason is that, despite Biden’s repeated denials of knowledge about his son’s foreign wheeling and dealing, emails and photographs from the laptop appear to suggest otherwise. The most notorious of the emails suggest that Biden was “the Big Guy” who was slated to receive a 10 percent share in potential profits from a deal his son and brother, James Biden, had struck with CCP-affiliated Chinese energy company, CEFC.

In October 2020, Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, confirmed both on national television and to Senate investigators, that he had met with Joe Biden in May 2017 and that he had full knowledge of his son’s business deals.

Hunter’s sweetest deals came from companies located in countries where his father, in his capacity as Vice President, held the most influence. Think Ukraine, China and even Romania.

Indicators of Biden’s knowledge of his son’s business affairs gleaned from the laptop are vast. From photographs showing Biden with his son’s business associates to emails in which foreigners thank Hunter for setting up meetings with his father, there is strong justification to suspect the president was well aware of what his son was up to and even reason to believe he may have benefited financially from these transactions.

If there is a chance that Biden may have been compromised by a foreign government, every American has an interest in viewing the visitor logs from the places where he spends over a quarter of his time. This is now a matter of national security.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.