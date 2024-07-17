Secret Service Director Allegedly Told to Keep Quiet After Mistake on Roof with Trump Shooter: Bongino

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said he was informed by an “unimpeachable source” that the rooftop where Thomas Crooks shot at former President Donald Trump on Saturday was supposed to be manned, but that person never showed up.

Bongino made the bombshell revelation Tuesday on a Rumble Live “Triggered” podcast at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee with host Donald Trump Jr., billionaire David Sacks and media mogul Tucker Carlson.

“Can I break some news on your show?” he began.

Bongino then told the panel the Biden administration and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas threatened to fire Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle if she ever told anyone about these egregious lapses.

“According to my source, that roof was supposed to be a police post. … [there] was so supposed to be someone there,” he said.

“They’re now making up excuses saying the pitch of the roof [was sloped so they didn’t man the station]. My source says to me that no one knows why the post didn’t show up. But, so that’s a nonsense story they’re putting out in the media.

“And I was also told that the Secret Service director has been given instructions from the administration and the DHS secretary: ‘If you wanna keep your job, you’ll keep your mouth shut about this.'”

Bongino then said to the former president’s son, “They’re not putting that out there. But if you get those site post logs and those police instructions and there was a post on there and they didn’t show up and no one checked, someone could have got your dad killed.”







It’s looking more and more like the Trump assassination attempt was riddled by a series of appalling, inexcusable security failures that resulted in the tragic death of an innocent bystander.

Disturbing theories have exploded on social media in the aftermath of the shooting at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. And, frankly, none of the “excuses” or scapegoating pushed by the Secret Service and the corporate media makes much sense.

Please tell me this is not real. So @SecretService didn’t post anyone on the roof because they might fall? Seriously? https://t.co/ykhn9BCu72 pic.twitter.com/zhQxzeJY2U — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) July 16, 2024

Yeah, the slope of that roof looks really risky to put a Secret Service agent on top of it. Look at how precarious it is for those guys to stand on. They are barely hanging on for dear life without falling off. WAY too risky. pic.twitter.com/fDpoq71UdR — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 16, 2024

“Iranian plot to assassinate Trump” is code for “We’re going to try to kill him again, blame it on Iran, and start a war. 2 birds, one metaphorical stone.” — Beer Drinking Army Vet (@thomas_garrard) July 16, 2024

Anybody who thinks Iran is responsible for the assassination attempt on Trump is an absolute moron. — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) July 16, 2024

The same bureau that investigated the Las Vegas shooting and the January 6th pipe bombs is now investigating the attempted assassination of Trump. This is also the same bureau that raided Mar-a-Lago. I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of this soon. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 14, 2024

Shockingly, no one at the Secret Service has been fired so far, despite the criminal negligence the agency committed by failing to secure the location where the 45th president spoke.

If it isn’t already painfully obvious, the United States under Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency has been an abject failure on every level.

