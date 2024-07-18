Secret Service Failure Gets Even More Embarrassing, Let Tree Disrupt Them from Saving Trump: Report

Some Secret Service snipers put in place to protect former President Donald Trump during Saturday’s rally were positioned so that a tree may have screened Thomas Crooks from them as he rained bullets on Trump’s rally, according to a new report.

CBS said that based on lines of sight at the Butler, Pennsylvania, venue where the rally was held, a tree near the building where Crooks positioned himself may have screened him from one of two sniper teams who were positioned to respond to threats such as the one Crooks represented.

The sniper team to Trump’s right did not fire the shot that killed Crooks, CBS reported, citing two federal law enforcement officials it did not name.

The second sniper team was behind Trump. A sniper located there fired one shot that killed Crooks.

CBS reported that the team that took down Crooks had initially been directed to focus on another area of the venue, which meant the snipers had to reorient themselves before taking the shot.

A local tactical team sniper photographed Crooks looking through a rangefinder, CBS reported, noting that cellphone video showed rallygoers tried to alert authorities that Crooks was on a rooftop with a rifle about two minutes before shots were fired.

I just got off a briefing with the Secret Service and FBI. I am appalled to learn that the Secret Service knew about a threat prior to President Trump walking on stage. I have no confidence in the leadership of Director Cheatle and believe it is in the best interest of our… — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 17, 2024

On Wednesday, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming confirmed that Crooks had caught the attention of law enforcement more than an hour before he wounded Trump, killed one attendee and wounded two other people, according to Fox News

Do you stand with Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (19 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He was identified as a character of suspicion because [he had] a rangefinder as well as a backpack. And this was over an hour before the shooting actually occurred,” Barrasso said.

“So, you would think over the course of that hour, you shouldn’t lose sight of the individual. Somebody ought to be following up on those sorts of things. No evidence of that happening at all,” he said.

Barrasso said the Secret Service was aware of the threat that Crooks potentially represented before Trump took the stage.

Barrasso said a Secret Service agent he described as in charge of security for the rally was on the phone with local authorities when Trump was shot.

Someone has died. The President was almost killed. The head of the Secret Service needs to go. pic.twitter.com/Bed6NnuS00 — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 17, 2024

Barrasso said Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle must resign.

“The American people shouldn’t feel comfortable with this,” Barrasso said, according to Fox News. “This is a total failure [on behalf of] the Secret Service. We need replacement at the top.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.