Share
News
Protesters, right demonstrate in front of Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab restaurant as President Donald Trump, left, and members of his cabinet and administration dine inside Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Protesters, right demonstrate in front of Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab restaurant as President Donald Trump, left, and members of his cabinet and administration dine inside Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Secret Service Under Fire After Radical Protesters Crash Private Dinner and Get Within Feet of Trump

 By Jack Davis  September 10, 2025 at 12:25pm
Share

An incident that allowed pro-Palestine activists to come within a few feet of President Donald Trump on Tuesday has led some to question whether the Secret Service was on the job.

On Tuesday. Trump and others, including  Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, entered Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, which is located near the White House, according to USA Today.

As they entered, they were accosted by shouting protesters from the group Code Pink. Trump stood near them, with USA Today reporting he smiled at them.

The U.K.’s Guardian said that after letting them yell for a moment, Trump said, “Come on, let’s go.” The protesters were then escorted outside.

“Did someone leak the President’s location to the organization that showed up to protest him?” Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida posted on X. “How are they allowed that close to him? Where was Secret Service and was there someone in Secret Service that leaked his location? This needs to be looked into.”

Poster Stu Smith was also outraged, posting, “Why was the Secret Service so slow to respond? How was this even allowed to happen? President Trump had to order them to act!”

Do you trust the Secret Service to keep President Trump safe?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump and his aides “enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert.”

Trump noted that the visit showed D.C. has become safer.

“We’re standing right in the middle of DC, which as you know about, over the last year, was a very unsafe place — over the last 20 years — and now it’s got virtually no crime,” Trump said to reporters while outside the restaurant, according to the Guardian.

He said he would not have stood “in the middle of the street” a couple of months ago.

Related:
Trump Demands Action from Jerome Powell as Wholesale Inflation Report Stuns Economists

Code Pink D.C. organizer Olivia DiNucci said the protesters entered the restaurant by making a reservation, according to the Daily Beast.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Secret Service Under Fire After Radical Protesters Crash Private Dinner and Get Within Feet of Trump
Trump Calls for 'Quick' Death Penalty for Murderer of Iryna Zarutska: 'There Can Be No Other Option'
6 Illegal Aliens Taken Into Custody After Man Is Killed at Trailer Park Party
Poland Invokes NATO Article 4 After Shooting Down Russian Drones Engaged in 'Unprecedented Violation'
Breaking: Trump Makes His Move on Decarlos Brown - Nobody Can Save Him Now
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation