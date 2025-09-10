Secret Service Under Fire After Radical Protesters Crash Private Dinner and Get Within Feet of Trump

An incident that allowed pro-Palestine activists to come within a few feet of President Donald Trump on Tuesday has led some to question whether the Secret Service was on the job.

On Tuesday. Trump and others, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, entered Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, which is located near the White House, according to USA Today.

As they entered, they were accosted by shouting protesters from the group Code Pink. Trump stood near them, with USA Today reporting he smiled at them.

The U.K.’s Guardian said that after letting them yell for a moment, Trump said, “Come on, let’s go.” The protesters were then escorted outside.

Did someone leak the President’s location to the organization that showed up to protest him? Was this code pink? How are they allowed that close to him? Where was Secret Service and was there someone in Secret Service that leaked his location? This needs to be looked into. pic.twitter.com/kLvmOCOZ2P — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 10, 2025

“Did someone leak the President’s location to the organization that showed up to protest him?” Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida posted on X. “How are they allowed that close to him? Where was Secret Service and was there someone in Secret Service that leaked his location? This needs to be looked into.”

Poster Stu Smith was also outraged, posting, “Why was the Secret Service so slow to respond? How was this even allowed to happen? President Trump had to order them to act!”

🚨 BREAKING: Code Pink crashes a private dinner with President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Trump is the Hitler of our time. Free D.C., Free Palestine.” Why was the Secret Service so slow to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDRBHQ2Ov — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 10, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump and his aides “enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert.”

Trump noted that the visit showed D.C. has become safer.

“We’re standing right in the middle of DC, which as you know about, over the last year, was a very unsafe place — over the last 20 years — and now it’s got virtually no crime,” Trump said to reporters while outside the restaurant, according to the Guardian.

He said he would not have stood “in the middle of the street” a couple of months ago.

In a video obtained by CNN, you can see the president is approached by protestors chanting “Free DC” and “Free Palestine” as he makes his way to his table pic.twitter.com/593jx6qMc7 — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 10, 2025

Code Pink D.C. organizer Olivia DiNucci said the protesters entered the restaurant by making a reservation, according to the Daily Beast.

