Former FBI Director James Comey, right, seen in a 2020 photo, was questioned by the Secret Service about a post he had shared on social media.
Secret Service Interviews James Comey in Washington, DC: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 16, 2025 at 4:33pm
The Secret Service has interviewed former FBI Director James Comey about a social media post critics have said was tantamount to a call to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to multiple media reports.

In a Friday evening post on social media platform X, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote, “Comey met with the U.S. Secret Service in DC this afternoon, where he was interviewed about his now deleted ‘8647’ seashell post.

“He was not arrested, it was a standard interview where he was given a chance to explain himself,” Melugin wrote.

“No details yet on what he said,” he posted.

The New York Times reported that Comey was interviewed at an office in Washington belonging to the Secret Service.

The report said Secret Service agents drove Comey to the interview, to which the Times said Comey voluntarily consented.

The Washington Post said the 5:30 p.m. interview was considered “standard practice” after a threat has been issued.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has jurisdiction over the Secret Service, had promised Comey would be grilled about the post.

Comey posted on Instagram and then deleted an arrangement of seashells that read “8647.”

Should James Comey be arrested?

Because 86 is a slang term for getting rid of someone — something Comey has claimed he did not know — the post was widely read as a call for removing Trump from office — or for him to be assassinated. Comey has said he was not intending to send that message.

“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” Comey claimed in a follow-up post. “It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

Trump fired Comey during his first term, leading the former FBI chief to become a vocal anti-Trump figure.

Trump said he does not buy Comey’s explanation.

“He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination,” Trump said, according to ABC News.

Ruling South African Party Furious After White Refugees Escape to US, Wanted to Impose 'Accountability for Historic Privilege'

Trump said Comey “apologized because he was hit — he’s a very bad guy.”

“The Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees,” Secret Service representative  Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, according to CNN.

“We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI director and we take rhetoric like this very seriously. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective intelligence matters,” he said.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has accused Comey of “issuing a hit” on Trump, according to the Post.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation