Attorney Lin Wood is under investigation by the Secret Service over a social media post that appeared to threaten the life of Vice President Mike Pence, Fox News reported Sunday.

In the emotionally charged days leading up to Wednesday’s Electoral College certification by Congress, Wood had posted about executing Pence.

“Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL,” the Georgia attorney and purported supporter of President Donald Trump said in a Jan. 1 tweet.

His incendiary comments continued and took on added weight when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In a tweet that morning accompanied by an image that said “1776 Again,” Wood declared, “The time has come Patriots. This is our time. Time to take back our country. Time to fight for our freedom. Pledge your lives, your fortunes, & your sacred honor. There will not be another chance. Speak TRUTH. Be FEARLESS. Almighty God is with you. TODAY IS OUR DAY.”

He was banned from Twitter for that post and turned to the alternative social media app Parler.

In a post there Thursday, Wood said, “They let them in. Get the firing squads ready. Pence goes FIRST.”

Although the message was taken down, screen shots were posted on sites such as the Daily Mail.

“We are aware of the comments and take all threats against our protectees seriously,” a Secret Service spokesman told Fox News.

In a Parler post Friday that has since been blocked, Wood continued his attacks on the vice president, claiming he heard rumors Pence and leaders of what Wood called a “coup” were seeking to execute Trump, according to a screenshot of the message posted by Mediaite.

Parler CEO John Matze said some of Wood’s posts broke the rules and were removed, according to Mediaite.

“Yes, some of his parleys that violated our rules were taken down,” Matze said. “Including the ones you are talking about.”

He noted that Twitter never took down an earlier post by Wood about executing Pence.

“I’m curious why Twitter never took down that tweet with the screenshot. Seems to be spreading Lin’s message, which was a violation on Parler,” Matze said.

Wood told Mediaite his post was “rhetorical hyperbole conveying my opinion that his actions on the Electoral College vote were treasonous to We The People.”

“I made NO threat. I do not believe in violence. I do believe in the rule of law,” he said, according to CNN.

“I have reliable evidence that Pence has … engaged in acts of treason. My comments were rhetorical hyperbole. Any journalist should understand that concept. If my information is accurate, law enforcement will address what punishment, if any, should be administered to Pence as they do with all criminals,” Wood said.

The Secret Service and other agencies also are investigating individuals seen inside the Capitol yelling, “Hang Pence,” a phrase that trended on Twitter until the social media site eventually blocked it.

Wood had been demanding that Pence adhere to Trump’s call for the vice president to simply throw out votes from states where the president made allegations of voter fraud. Pence did not do so, saying there was no legal vehicle that allowed him to intervene as the president wanted.

The attorney had tweeted that Pence “should resign immediately unless he publicly states that he will reject electors from states where fraud occurred. A man of God would NEVER certify a lie. Every lie will be revealed. Every lie means every lie. Always has. Always will.”

Wood also said Pence should be “at the top of the list” when “arrests for treason begin.”

