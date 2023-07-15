The White House Secret Service concluded its investigation into the mystery cocaine found in the West Wing on July 2, but they reportedly skipped the crucial step of conducting interviews.

Secret Service representative Anthony Gugliemi stated interviews were not held due to the inability to narrow down the list of potential suspects, according to NBC News.

Gugliemi claimed those interviews “could be a strain on resources, might infringe upon civil liberties and would likely be fruitless without corresponding physical evidence tying any person to the drugs,” as over 500 people were on the list.

Gugliemi also noted they could have held voluntary interviews with individuals, but cited, “[W]e have no evidence to approach them.”

The case was shut after no fingerprints or substantial DNA were found on the baggie — in addition to there being no surveillance footage of the area.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the Secret Service stated in a release.

“They could have done the interviews, but at the end of the day it’s a long walk through dry sand,” former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg told NBC News.

“They have finite resources and it’s OK for them to decide some things are worth their time and some things are not worth their time.”

However, this was apparently not the first time drugs were found during President Joe Biden’s tenure at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Secret Service reportedly disclosed to Congress earlier this month that marijuana was found twice in 2022.

As soon as it was revealed cocaine was found, it led many prominent figures to speculate on who might have been responsible for it.

Former President Donald Trump gave his take Monday on Truth Social.



“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!” Trump wrote.

As Dan Bongino is a former Secret Service agent, he decided to weigh in based on his previous knowledge on protocol.

He believes the individual response is someone who is able to bypass the security checkpoints.

“The Secret Service didn’t have cocaine on ’em, so it had to be one of the protectees,” he stated.

“There is no other explanation. They would have never gotten through the checkpoint.”

