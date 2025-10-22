Share
Secret Service Makes Arrest After Driver Rams Car Into White House Gates

 By Johnathan Jones  October 22, 2025 at 5:34am
A driver was taken into custody Tuesday night after ramming a vehicle into a gate outside the White House while President Donald Trump was inside a few hundred feet away.

“At approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St, NW, in Washington, DC,” the Secret Service posted on X.

“The individual was arrested & the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe. Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing,” the agency added.

“The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe,” the Secret Service said in a statement, per NBC News.

The ramming occurred as tensions flare nationwide and authorities continue to respond to escalating acts of left-wing violence against federal institutions and officials.

A motive for Tuesday night’s incident has not yet been released.

A photo on social media showed the vehicle appeared to be a small sedan.

The apparent attack came just days after Secret Service agents discovered a suspicious hunting tree stand within view of the Air Force One landing zone at Palm Beach International Airport.

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News.

Patel added, “No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s White House ramming, and officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

It is the latest in a growing number of security incidents targeting federal property and personnel.

Just last month, a man was arrested after allegedly ramming the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office.

The suspect in that case was identified as Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, NBC News reported.

According to the FBI, Henson “crashed into a vehicle entrance gate at the FBI Pittsburgh office at 2:40 a.m., then grabbed an American flag from the vehicle and threw it onto the gate before he fled.”

“This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI,” the bureau said.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Conversation