Secret Service Makes Telling Move as Trump Returns to Site of Near-Assassination, Proving They Lied to America

 By Michael Austin  October 5, 2024 at 12:36pm
Former President Donald Trump returned to the site of his near-assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday to hold a much-anticipated rally for supporters.

This marks the first time Trump has returned to Butler since would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks shot him on July 13. Though Trump escaped with his life, one rally-goer — firefighter Corey Comperatore — did not.

Videos from Saturday’s rally highlight the Secret Service’s July 13 security failures, especially those showing exactly where it has chosen to station Secret Service counter snipers this time.

Immediately following the July 13 shooting, questions over the security failure began to pop up.

Perhaps the most pressing of these was over why the Secret Service did not secure the rooftop Crooks opened fire from.

In a July 15 interview, then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told ABC News that no Secret Service agents were posted up on the roof because it was sloped.

“That building in particular has a sloped roof, at its highest point. And so, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” Cheatle said.

“And so, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

On Saturday, Secret Service officials appear to have decided Cheatle was wrong about “sloped” roofs posing a security concern.

Did the Secret Service lie to cover up its mistakes?

Videos from the rally show snipers stationed on the sloped roof of a metal sheet building much like the one Crooks had shot from.

This is far from the first time Cheatle’s “sloped roof” security claim was called into question.

In July, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee grilled Cheatle over the claim.

Trump Embraces Family of Supporter Killed During Assassination Attempt, Honors Him at Massive Butler Rally

“Do you remember in an ABC interview you did that you didn’t have people on the roof of the AGR building because you were worried about safety because of the slope?” Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon asked.

After Cheatle acknowledged she had, Fallon asked if there was a written Secret Service policy regarding sloped roofs, to which she said there was not.

Cheatle later resigned on July 23, ten days after Trump was shot.

Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




