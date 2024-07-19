Left-wing media outlets are blaming conservatives for “disgusting” and “misogynist” criticism of the United States Secret Service and its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

CNN reported Thursday that the Secret Service “pushed back” against criticism of the agency’s glaringly inept performance at the Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump was nearly killed. One audience member died, and two others were seriously injured in the incident.

“Edited videos that have garnered millions of views on social media as supposed evidence of female incompetence, showed a female Secret Service agent seemingly struggling to holster her gun amid the chaotic scene as a group of agents escorted Trump to his motorcade,” the outlet reported.

Watch these female agents who have no clue what to do, or what they are doing. The Secret Service has been trying to raise the number of its female recruits to meet a 30% goal. This is DEI! pic.twitter.com/07S8g2NUD9 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 14, 2024

It quoted a statement by Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, which CNN said “blasted misogynist claims that the female agents were incapable of protecting Trump.”

Secret Service Director a few months ago: We’re focusing on hiring more women to be more diverse. Yesterday: – Female agent couldn’t holster gun. – Female agent frantically shouted “what are we doing? Where are we going?” after the shots. The results of DEI. DEI got someone… pic.twitter.com/08zcQUXie7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024



“It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender,” Guglielmi’s statement said, according to the report.

“Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce.”

DEI hire who couldn’t find holster, hid behind Secret Service instead of jumping in. Coward. Women don’t belong in that position. pic.twitter.com/wfNiwcD0AC — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 14, 2024

Should the Secret Service abandon all DEI initiatives? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (367 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

“Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion ensures that we attract the best talent, fostering a robust and effective team that reflects the society we serve,” Guglielmi’s statement continued.

“We stand united against any attempt to discredit our personnel and their invaluable contributions to our mission and are appalled by the disparaging and disgusting comments against any of our personnel.”

Critics have insisted that the fact that officials can’t see the problem and how its linked to DEI is itself a threat to national security.

The Secret Service almost let someone assassinate an American president, but rather than engage in self-reflection, it is busy defending its DEI program and the very agents who, in part, caused the lapse in security. Fire the director. Abolish DEI. Set a single standard. pic.twitter.com/xUM5KcdQf2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 18, 2024

To state the obvious, this is a problem. The Director of the Secret Service has prioritized DEI over the core mission of protection. It is plain as day to everyone who isn’t blinded by partisanship. https://t.co/jpNbWm9IRc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 15, 2024

As it turns out, a statement posted to social media platform X Friday by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri indicated that “Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service.”

Hawley explained that instead of agents trained in security and protection, the Department of Homeland Security “assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel.”

🚨🚨 Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service. DHS assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel 👇 pic.twitter.com/eo4jNmJWFT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 19, 2024

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Hawley said the whistleblowers have indicated that “the majority of DHS officials [at the Trump rally] were not in fact USSS agents but instead drawn from the department’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations.”

Hawley demanded a response to several detailed questions about who was assigned to the former president’s security detail and whether they had appropriate training.

“This incident represents a staggering security failure by the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to appropriately protect the former president and prevent violence at a peaceful political event,” Hawley said in a news release earlier this week.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.