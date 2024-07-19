Share
News

Secret Service Not Happy with People Blaming DEI for Bumbling Agents at Trump Rally Shooting

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  July 19, 2024 at 3:17pm
Share

Left-wing media outlets are blaming conservatives for “disgusting” and “misogynist” criticism of the United States Secret Service and its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

CNN reported Thursday that the Secret Service “pushed back” against criticism of the agency’s glaringly inept performance at the Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump was nearly killed. One audience member died, and two others were seriously injured in the incident.

“Edited videos that have garnered millions of views on social media as supposed evidence of female incompetence, showed a female Secret Service agent seemingly struggling to holster her gun amid the chaotic scene as a group of agents escorted Trump to his motorcade,” the outlet reported.

Trending:
Condition of Trump's Injury Finally Revealed, Hole Is Absolutely Gigantic in Relative Terms

It quoted a statement by Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, which CNN said “blasted misogynist claims that the female agents were incapable of protecting Trump.”


“It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender,” Guglielmi’s statement said, according to the report.

“Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce.”

Should the Secret Service abandon all DEI initiatives?

“Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion ensures that we attract the best talent, fostering a robust and effective team that reflects the society we serve,” Guglielmi’s statement continued.

“We stand united against any attempt to discredit our personnel and their invaluable contributions to our mission and are appalled by the disparaging and disgusting comments against any of our personnel.”

Critics have insisted that the fact that officials can’t see the problem and how its linked to DEI is itself a threat to national security.

Related:
Josh Hawley Recounts Crazy Encounter with FBI When He Visited Trump Shooting Scene

As it turns out, a statement posted to social media platform X Friday by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri indicated that “Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service.”

Hawley explained that instead of agents trained in security and protection, the Department of Homeland Security “assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel.”

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Hawley said the whistleblowers have indicated that “the majority of DHS officials [at the Trump rally] were not in fact USSS agents but instead drawn from the department’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations.”

Hawley demanded a response to several detailed questions about who was assigned to the former president’s security detail and whether they had appropriate training.

“This incident represents a staggering security failure by the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to appropriately protect the former president and prevent violence at a peaceful political event,” Hawley said in a news release earlier this week.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




WSJ Reporter Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison, Employer Calls It a 'Disgraceful, Sham Conviction'
Secret Service Not Happy with People Blaming DEI for Bumbling Agents at Trump Rally Shooting
Nightmare: Family of 9 Left Abandoned in Alaska, Forced to Pay $9K to Cruise that Ditched Them
Travel Influencer Couple Dead After Wife Tries to Save Husband from Peril
Must See: Video of Trump Arriving at ER After Being Shot Is Thrilling and Heartbreaking at the Same Time
See more...

Conversation