Is the Secret Service Protecting Clinton by Refusing To Let Gabbard Serve Her Lawsuit?

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said no one is above the law when it comes to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

But if she believes that is the case, why is she using taxpayer-funded Secret Service agents to help her hide from the law?

The attorney for Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said his office attempted to serve a $50 million defamation lawsuit to Clinton on Tuesday but was rebuffed by Secret Service agents at Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York, home.

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” Brian Dunne, Gabbard’s attorney, told the New York Post. “But I guess here we are.”

The office then attempted to serve Clinton’s personal attorney David Kendall at his Washington, D.C., law firm, but he said he could not accept service.

Gabbard announced the defamation suit Jan. 23.

“Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain,” Gabbard’s lawsuit reads.

“In October 2019 — whether out of personal animus, political enmity, or fear of real change within a political party Clinton and her allies have long dominated — Clinton lied about her perceived rival Tulsi Gabbard,” it says.

“She did so publicly, unambiguously, and with obvious malicious intent.

“Tulsi has been harmed by Clinton’s lies — and American democracy has suffered as well. With this action, Tulsi seeks to hold Clinton, and the political elites who enable her, accountable for distorting the truth in the middle of a critical Presidential election.”

Clinton accused the Hawaii representative of being a “Russian asset” during a podcast interview in October 2019, which led to Gabbard filing the lawsuit.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” Clinton said on “Campaign HQ,” hosted by former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe.

“And that’s assuming [2016 Green Party candidate] Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset,” she said.

Neither Clinton nor her representatives has done anything to walk back the comments and, in fact, have doubled down on the accusations.

“If the nesting doll fits,” the former secretary of state’s spokesman, Nick Merrill, said after Clinton’s comments. “This is not some outlandish claim. This is reality.”

Update: “Today, after the media picked up this story, Ms. Clinton’s lawyer changed course and agreed to accept service,” Dunne told Fox News on Thursday.

