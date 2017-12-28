The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

By Erin Coates
December 28, 2017 at 11:05am

Print

CNN complained that a large truck was used to keep reporters from capturing footage of President Donald Trump golfing.

Quite a few people, including reporter Manu Raju, claimed that the White House was responsible for the truck blocking the reporter’s view.

TRENDING: 'Mob Boss' Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC's Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point (Video)

The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department both denied using the truck to hide the president’s golf game from CNN’s cameras.

According to CNN White House Producer Noah Gray, Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan stated that “The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Therese Barbera also said that the “department did not order a box truck to obstruct CNN’s view of President Donald Trump golfing on Wednesday.”

The CNN complaint and the denials from the Secret Service and sheriff’s department were both in response to exclusive footage CNN aired of Trump golfing instead of working right after Christmas.

Raju tweeted the exclusive content catching Trump in the act, but Twitter users noticed the president’s golf game wasn’t the only questionable activity taking place.

RELATED: Michael Goodwin Issues New Prediction: ‘The Movement to Impeach Trump is Just Beginning’

The video footage looks as though it was taken from the inside of a bush, surprising viewers that the reporter was spying on Trump.

CNN denied the stalking allegations and blamed their blocked view on the truck.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Secret Service

By: Erin Coates on December 28, 2017 at 11:05am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

Erin Coates

CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

Erin Coates

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders Shares a New Photo of Herself Back Home, and This Time She’s Not Baking a Pie

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Erin Coates

Secret Service agent and box truck

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Will Racke

map of the United States

Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Thousands of People Fled These Three Deep Blue States In 2017

Chris Agee

UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

Recently Posted