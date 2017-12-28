Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

CNN complained that a large truck was used to keep reporters from capturing footage of President Donald Trump golfing.

Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible pic.twitter.com/EIfmWCj5kD — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 27, 2017

Quite a few people, including reporter Manu Raju, claimed that the White House was responsible for the truck blocking the reporter’s view.

WH appears to be going to new lengths to block view of Trump on golf course https://t.co/sIBIOYRhMM — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 27, 2017

TRENDING: 'Mob Boss' Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC's Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point (Video)

The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department both denied using the truck to hide the president’s golf game from CNN’s cameras.

According to CNN White House Producer Noah Gray, Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan stated that “The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

.@Kevinliptakcnn reports @SecretService saying they did not provide the box truck to block the view of Trump golfing pic.twitter.com/cWv7jtrlC0 — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 27, 2017

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Therese Barbera also said that the “department did not order a box truck to obstruct CNN’s view of President Donald Trump golfing on Wednesday.”

The CNN complaint and the denials from the Secret Service and sheriff’s department were both in response to exclusive footage CNN aired of Trump golfing instead of working right after Christmas.

Raju tweeted the exclusive content catching Trump in the act, but Twitter users noticed the president’s golf game wasn’t the only questionable activity taking place.

RELATED: Michael Goodwin Issues New Prediction: ‘The Movement to Impeach Trump is Just Beginning’

The video footage looks as though it was taken from the inside of a bush, surprising viewers that the reporter was spying on Trump.

Nothing creepy here dude. Just CNN in a bush.#FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/V5mLW1DsER — Mike (@Fuctupmind) December 27, 2017

CNN denied the stalking allegations and blamed their blocked view on the truck.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.