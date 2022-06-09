Secret Service Takes Down Protester Who Rushed Biden's Motorcade While Screaming Pro-Abortion Messages

The Secret Service made short work of a one-woman protest Wednesday as President Joe Biden visited Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas.

Biden’s motorcade was making its way through Los Angeles when a woman with a megaphone emerged from the crowd on the side of the street.

She walked out to within a few feet of where the cars were passing by.

That is, until a Secret Service agent came along and grabbed her, dragging her away from the motorcade as she tried to fight him off.

As the protester resisted, the agent tackled her to the pavement.

“Get the f*** off me!” she could be heard saying during a video of the incident.

“An abortion ban will not stop abortions — only safe ones!” the woman yelled.

Video of the incident was posted on Twitter by KTTV-TV reporter Hailey Winslow.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

A tweet from the far-left People’s City Council – Los Angeles denounced the action and the president himself.

“Completely unnecessary response and assault by secret service,” it tweeted. “F*** Joe Biden.”

Some agreed with that first assessment; others did not.

This secret service agent was so scared of this 110 lb women he had to tackle her like she was a seasoned linebacker for the NFL. https://t.co/uQdzRDmB00 — Kris Legion 🦺📢 (@LegionSocialist) June 9, 2022

Why such brutality? — Szymon 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸 (@SzymonAttack) June 9, 2022

She approached the motercade. She could have been armed, a suicide bomber, or whatever. Taking her down seems quite logical. I’m surprised she got as close as she did. — Cameron Mitchell (@ftdatl) June 9, 2022

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, issued a statement about the incident, according to Fox News.

“Shortly after 5 p.m., an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct in Los Angeles,” the statement said.

“As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing,” the statement said.

The Summit of the Americas is a meeting of leaders of Western Hemisphere democracies.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.