Secret Service Tells Trump to Change His Rally Plans

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2024 at 6:11am
The Greatest Political Show on Earth is being told to move indoors, according to a new report.

In the aftermath of the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign is being urged by the Secret Service to move its signature rallies indoors, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The outlet said the Secret Service has long disliked Trump’s outdoor rallies, finding them “onerous” because of the level of protection needed.

The report, which cited sources it did not name, said that since the assassination attempt, a new push from the Secret Service is on for him to hold indoor rallies.

The Post said the Trump campaign is looking at indoor locations for rallies rather than having them in parking lots, airports, fairgrounds and football stadiums.

The report said no outdoor rallies are in the campaign’s immediate plans. The candidate and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, had an indoor rally on Saturday at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

However, according to Axios, which also cited unnamed sources, Trump’s campaign is not writing off holding outdoor rallies in the future.

The report said that although the focus is now on indoor events, the campaign is working with the Secret Service on protection plans for outdoor events.

Axios said that in some cases, when the Secret Service rejected campaign requests, events went on regardless.

At other times, when the Secret Service said it would not provide what the outlet termed “assets,” events were canceled.

Since the attempt to kill Trump in Pennsylvania, the Secret Service has not denied any campaign requests, according to Axios.

In an interview Tuesday night with Newsmax, Trump said tight security is essential.

“Now, they have really beefed it up; they should have beefed it up before. I know that we’ve been asking for them to beef it up,” the former president said.

“You know, we have crowds of 40-50,000, 60,000 people. In New Jersey, we had 107,000 people, and when you have crowds like that, you need more people for the crowd — forget about me — and for me, too, as president, for any president,” he said.

“But you have to have more people. And I know that our people have been asking for more people consistently and not getting them.”

In a Tuesday post on Truth Social, Trump chided the Biden administration over the level of protection he had been given.

“The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!” he wrote.

The Republican nominee is scheduled to hold a rally at Bojangles Coliseum — an indoor arena — in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation