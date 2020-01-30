Secret Service Turns Away Process Server as 'Intimidated' Hillary Dodges Gabbard's Lawsuit: Report

When it comes to Hillary Clinton, the rules are for everyone else.

According to the New York Post, Secret Service agents for the former first lady, secretary of state and failed Democratic presidential candidate prevented Clinton from being served with papers regarding the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

A process server who sought to deliver the lawsuit to Clinton at her home in Chappaqua, New York, was turned away by the agents, the Post reported.

The server was reportedly told to take the papers to Clinton’s attorney.

But on Wednesday, attorney David Kendall declined to accept them, Gabbard’s lawyer Brian Dunne told the newspaper.

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” Dunne told the newspaper. “But I guess here we are.”

It wasn’t clear if Clinton was home in Chappaqua at the time the process server visited on Tuesday. But it is clear that Gabbard isn’t giving up quickly on her efforts to hold Clinton accountable for publicly suggesting Gabbard is a “Russian asset.”

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 22 in federal court in the Southern District of New York.

It stems from comments Clinton made during a podcast interview in October with David Plouffe.

Do you think Hillary is dodging Tulsi Gabbard's defamation case?

In the lawsuit Gabbard, a Hawaiian representative who is mounting a long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, argues “Clinton falsely stated that Tulsi — an Army National Guard officer and United States Congresswoman who has spent her entire adult life serving this country — is a ‘Russian asset.’ Clinton’s false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s presidential campaign.”

Gabbard has been public about defending herself, taking to the liberal lion’s den of ABC’s “The View” in November, and having her attorneys demand a retraction in writing from Clinton the same month.

Clearly, she means business — and nothing says “business” like a lawsuit seeking $50 million from one of the most famous, or infamous, women in the United States.

Even the former first lady’s supporters have to understand that appearing to dodge a process server is not a good look for a woman in the public eye as much as Clinton is. And that showed on social media.

The refusals show HRC’s complete arrogance for our country’s laws & one of the underlying reasons she lost in 16.

Nothing screams guilty more than behavior like this.

The fact the @DNC is helping HRC exact unjustifiable vengeance against @TulsiGabbard is completely unacceptable — Ryan OConnor (@RyanOCo22618099) January 30, 2020

No worries, New York law provides for other methods of personal service. Evading in bad faith is not a good look — especially in light of the facts of the case. It gives the appearance that Mrs. Clinton believes that the law does not apply to her — Holly #NoWarWithIran (@HollyBlomberg) January 30, 2020

Go to her next book signing…she doesn’t have to sign for it, she can refuse, then you drop it at her feet and tell her “You’ve been served”…done every day..,. — Bang Ding Ow 🛬🇺🇸 (@steamjetboomer) January 30, 2020

Democrats get to play by a different set of rules. Many rules don’t apply to them. #corruption #drainit #ClintonCrimeFamily #KAG2020 — the Georgia Glass (@The_MrsGlass) January 30, 2020

That last one hits home.

From her days as President Bill Clinton’s spouse in the White House, through her tenure as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state, through her winning the 2016 Democratic nomination thanks to the Democratic National Committee’s help in the primary contest against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton has demonstrated she doesn’t play by the same rules as everyone else.

For most people, publicly sliming a military veteran and member of Congress like Gabbard as the subject of “grooming” by a geopolitical rival of the United States would be beyond the imagination.

But for Hillary Clinton, that’s not unthinkable at all. What’s apparently unthinkable is that she will accept a lawsuit that tries to hold her to account for it.

Because when it comes to Hillary, the rules are for everyone else.

