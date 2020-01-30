SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Secret Service Turns Away Process Server as 'Intimidated' Hillary Dodges Gabbard's Lawsuit: Report

×
By Joe Saunders
Published January 30, 2020 at 9:23am
Print

When it comes to Hillary Clinton, the rules are for everyone else.

According to the New York Post, Secret Service agents for the former first lady, secretary of state and failed Democratic presidential candidate prevented Clinton from being served with papers regarding the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

A process server who sought to deliver the lawsuit to Clinton at her home in Chappaqua, New York, was turned away by the agents, the Post reported.

The server was reportedly told to take the papers to Clinton’s attorney.

But on Wednesday, attorney David Kendall declined to accept them, Gabbard’s lawyer Brian Dunne told the newspaper.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” Dunne told the newspaper. “But I guess here we are.”

It wasn’t clear if Clinton was home in Chappaqua at the time the process server visited on Tuesday. But it is clear that Gabbard isn’t giving up quickly on her efforts to hold Clinton accountable for publicly suggesting Gabbard is a “Russian asset.”

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 22 in federal court in the Southern District of New York.

It stems from comments Clinton made during a podcast interview in October with David Plouffe.

Do you think Hillary is dodging Tulsi Gabbard's defamation case?

In the lawsuit Gabbard, a Hawaiian representative who is mounting a long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, argues “Clinton falsely stated that Tulsi — an Army National Guard officer and United States Congresswoman who has spent her entire adult life serving this country — is a ‘Russian asset.’ Clinton’s false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s presidential campaign.”

Gabbard has been public about defending herself, taking to the liberal lion’s den of ABC’s “The View” in November, and having her attorneys demand a retraction in writing from Clinton the same month.

Clearly, she means business — and nothing says “business” like a lawsuit seeking $50 million from one of the most famous, or infamous, women in the United States.

Even the former first lady’s supporters have to understand that appearing to dodge a process server is not a good look for a woman in the public eye as much as Clinton is. And that showed on social media.

RELATED: Gabbard Hits Clinton with Her Own Words After Lawsuit Refusal: 'No One Is Above the Law'

That last one hits home.

From her days as President Bill Clinton’s spouse in the White House, through her tenure as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state, through her winning the 2016 Democratic nomination thanks to the Democratic National Committee’s help in the primary contest against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton has demonstrated she doesn’t play by the same rules as everyone else.

For most people, publicly sliming a military veteran and member of Congress like Gabbard as the subject of “grooming” by a geopolitical rival of the United States would be beyond the imagination.

But for Hillary Clinton, that’s not unthinkable at all. What’s apparently unthinkable is that she will accept a lawsuit that tries to hold her to account for it.

Because when it comes to Hillary, the rules are for everyone else.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Chief Justice Censors Question About 'Whistleblower,' So Rand Paul Releases It to the Public
Trump Campaign Unveils Powerful Super Bowl Ad with a Promise: 'The Best Is Yet To Come'
Secret Service Turns Away Process Server as 'Intimidated' Hillary Dodges Gabbard's Lawsuit: Report
Bolton May Be Critical of Trump-Ukraine Stance Now, But 5 Months Ago He Described It Very Differently
'Promises Kept': Trump Signs Trillion-Dollar Trade Deal While Democrats Focus on Impeachment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×