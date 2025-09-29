Secret Service Vehicle Burns Outside White House Just Before Netanyahu Visit

A Secret Service vehicle caught fire a short distance from the White House Monday, shortly before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrival to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the war in Gaza.

Just the News reported that the fire started in the back seat of an SUV at 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The incident resulted in roads being closed, but no casualties.

A Secret Service vehicle caught fire outside Trump-Netanyahu meeting at the White House pic.twitter.com/a3YQhpy1HG — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) September 29, 2025

Newsmax’s Mike Carter posted a video of the burned vehicle following the fire.

BREAKING: A secret service SUV caught fire in its back seat 2 blocks from the White House this morning ahead of President Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The vehicle was situated at the corner of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. pic.twitter.com/HGWaBp1zko — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) September 29, 2025

Trump met with Netanyahu to discuss the war in Gaza, and likely other issues like Iran’s reported enriched uranium stockpile that survived June’s joint air strike by Israel and the U.S.

A reporter asked the president, as he was greeting Netanyahu outside the White House, how confident he was that there would be peace in Gaza soon.

“Very confident,” Trump responded.

“Very confident!” President Trump welcomes the Prime Minister of Israel to the White House 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/9Q5L42yi5m — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 29, 2025

On Friday, he told reporters, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza. We’ll let you know. I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that will end the war. … It’s going to be peace.”

🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza” that would secure the return of the hostages and end the war. pic.twitter.com/sbEkDEupKG — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2025

Last week, Trump called out world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly for unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state.

“As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done. You have to get it done,” he said.

“Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now,” Trump exhorted.

.@POTUS: “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” pic.twitter.com/rkZoTTCoLD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

Netanyahu echoed the sentiment in a Friday speech to the UN General Assembly, saying Hamas should release the 48 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are still believed to be alive.

Israel announces they have taken control of every cell phone in Gaza, in order to broadcast Netanyahu’s UN speech live to each phone: “Lay down your arms, let my people go, free all of the hostages NOW. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down….” pic.twitter.com/Vrj14Zig9P — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) September 26, 2025

To the Hamas leaders, he demanded, “I now say, lay down your arms. Let my people go!”

