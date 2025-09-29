Share
Secret Service Vehicle Burns Outside White House Just Before Netanyahu Visit

 By Randy DeSoto  September 29, 2025 at 11:31am
A Secret Service vehicle caught fire a short distance from the White House Monday, shortly before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrival to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the war in Gaza.

Just the News reported that the fire started in the back seat of an SUV at 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The incident resulted in roads being closed, but no casualties.

Newsmax’s Mike Carter posted a video of the burned vehicle following the fire.

Trump met with Netanyahu to discuss the war in Gaza, and likely other issues like Iran’s reported enriched uranium stockpile that survived June’s joint air strike by Israel and the U.S.

A reporter asked the president, as he was greeting Netanyahu outside the White House, how confident he was that there would be peace in Gaza soon.

“Very confident,” Trump responded.

On Friday, he told reporters, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza. We’ll let you know. I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that will end the war. … It’s going to be peace.”

Last week, Trump called out world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly for unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state.

“As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done. You have to get it done,” he said.

“Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now,” Trump exhorted.

Netanyahu echoed the sentiment in a Friday speech to the UN General Assembly, saying Hamas should release the 48 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are still believed to be alive.

To the Hamas leaders, he demanded, “I now say, lay down your arms. Let my people go!”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
