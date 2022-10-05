Secret Service Won't Turn Over Visitor Records for Location Biden Has Spent 1/4 of His Presidency

Republicans looking forward to taking control of the House in November’s midterms have no shortage of secrets to investigate in the Joe Biden White House.

There’s his Justice Department’s use of the FBI against domestic political opponents, the betrayal of his oath of office by fostering an ongoing invasion of illegal aliens at the southern border and, of course, the always-present specter of foreign corruption surrounding his son Hunter Biden’s “business activities.”

And now there’s one more, and it involves the place where Biden has spent more than a quarter of his time as president.

According to the New York Post, the Secret Service has dismissed two Freedom of Information Act requests from the outlet for records of who has visited the president during his frequent days away from the White House at his residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The most recent answer from the agency came Sept. 27, the Post reported. The Post made its first request — and got its first denial — in April.

“This search also produced no responsive records,” Secret Service Deputy Director Faron Paramore wrote, according to the Post. “Accordingly, your appeal is denied.”

The wording is important there. Paramore didn’t say there were no records, only that there were no “responsive records,” meaning records that fell under the parameters of the Freedom of Information Act.

It is literally unbelievable that there would be no records kept of comings and goings at the Biden homesteads. The agency charged with protecting the life of the president, his family and top government officials knows damn well who’s been visiting Biden on his days off. It’s just not going to tell the American people.

In other words: Talk to the palm.

Republicans and conservative watchdogs aren’t happy with what looks very much like a cover-up for the (alleged) Biden crime family.

“If the Secret Service is doing its job, there has to be visitor records,” Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, told the Post. “If there aren’t any records, the scandal is much bigger than just a lack of transparency.”

Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee who has been aggressive about probing the Biden family’s business interests, told the Post the Secret Service should be turning over the information.

“The claim that there are no visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware residence is a bunch of malarkey,” said Comer, who is in line to become the chairman of the Oversight Committee in the 118th Congress if the GOP wins the House in November.

“The claim that there are no visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware residence is a bunch of malarky.” The Secret Service needs to come clean. https://t.co/OCt1pfwlPx — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 5, 2022

It might not be apparent from the establishment media’s lack of interest in the topic, but there are plenty of reasons the country should be curious about who exactly is meeting with Biden in his “off” hours.

For one thing, he has a lot of them. A Post analysis from January found that Biden had spent 28 percent of his first year in office at one of his First State homes. He has spent a similar amount of time in Delaware this year, the Post reported.

And Americans should know what he’s been doing there.

As the Post noted, it’s an established fact that Biden, despite his repeated denials, has met with business contacts of his son Hunter. It’s an established fact that Biden had much greater knowledge of Hunter’s activities than he has publicly acknowledged. (In fact, the president has lied about it repeatedly.)

Likewise, contacts involving the president and his son and powerful interests in China — America’s biggest and arguably most dangerous rival on the globe — are still unknown to an alarming extent.

It should go without saying, but if a president with the last name of “Trump” had been as financially, intellectually and morally compromised as the doddering, almost certainly corrupt Biden, the establishment media would be howling about this nonstop. As it is, there are crickets.

“Americans deserve to know who President Biden is meeting with, especially since we know that he routinely met with Hunter’s business associates during his time as vice president,” Comer told the Post.

Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania agreed.

“President Biden denies any involvement in his son’s business dealings, despite indisputable evidence of numerous meetings with his son’s business partners,” Reschenthaler said. “I am deeply concerned by this blatant conflict of interest and its massive national security implications.”

“It is absolutely crucial that visitor log records for Biden’s homes in Delaware, where he spends a quarter of his time, be released to the public,” the congressman added.

“This administration’s stonewalling and gaslighting must stop. Next year, House Republicans will conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling and deliver the American people the answers they deserve.”

The American people will get no such answers as long as Democrats remain in charge of the House and Senate, controlling committees, hearing schedules and subpoena powers.

They will get no such answers from a lapdog media that concerns itself with questions of “transparency” only when there’s a Republican in the White House.

That’s why every conservative and Republican needs to turn out in November — to start the end of the nightmare of the Biden administration and restore power to the American people through the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Biden family knows whom the president has met with during his long weekends and vacations in Delaware.

The Secret Service knows, too.

It’s about time the American people found out.

