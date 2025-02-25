Secret 'Transgender Sex' Group Uncovered Operating Within US Intel Agencies: Report

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo uncovered message logs that showed intelligence agents from across the federal government using a “secret transgender sex chatroom” to discuss transgender procedures and their various fetishes.

WARNING: The content of this article is highly disturbing and contains discussions of sexual topics that some readers may find offensive.

Rufo shared on Monday via X that employees from the National Security Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, and Defense Intelligence Agency discussed topics like “genital castration, artificial vaginas, urine fetishes, sex polycules, and “gangbangs” through a service called Intelink, a chat system that is “supposed to be used for government work.”

The federal fetishists have nevertheless used two channels in Intelink related to “pride” and LGBT identity in order to discuss the obscene sexual behaviors.

Rufo wrote that one of the most popular chats was the one pertaining to “male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina.”

The male intelligence officials discussed the effects of having the surgeries, even describing the new sensations they could experience after being castrated.

EXCLUSIVE: @GrossmanHannah and I have obtained logs from the NSA’s secret transgender sex chatroom, in which NSA, CIA, and DIA employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex polycules, and gangbangs—all on government time. This is insane. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025



Other officials detailed the hair removal, estrogen treatments, and breast implants they received.

One even used “it/its” pronouns, meaning that the official “does not identify as a human, but rather, feels like a sexless, genderless thing,” according to Rufo.

Some employees used the chatroom to discuss polyamory, while some claimed to be “part of sprawling sexual networks” as they practiced “ethical non-monogamy.”

Rufo wrote for the City Journal that the sex chats were “legitimized” as part of the commitment to “diversity, equity and inclusion” at the NSA.

“Activists within the agency used LGBTQ+ ‘employee resource groups’ to turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties,” he wrote.

Rufo also noted that the disgusting sex channels “come at a moment of heightened scrutiny for the intelligence community.”

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have all vowed to root out diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from the federal workforce, arguing that an emphasis on diversity prioritizes “left-wing activism over national security.”

“These chat logs confirm their suspicions and raise fundamental questions about competence and professionalism,” Rufo described.

J. Michael Waller, the senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy, was not pleased with the information revealed by Rufo.

“This revelation is one of the most serious counterintelligence threats we face as a nation,” he said on X.

Waller also noted that foreign adversaries can “exploit the mentally ill and depraved in sensitive government posts.”

This revelation is one of the most serious counterintelligence threats we face as a nation. CI pros – please read the whole 🧵 and comment about what this means and how foreign adversaries exploit the mentally ill and depraved in sensitive government posts. https://t.co/dqHPNg0GHI — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) February 24, 2025



The intelligence community should be the most clandestine and serious component of our federal government.

People entrusted with security clearances to handle secrets from around the world, some of which directly deal with the lives of our citizens or our critical interests, should be morally upstanding and deadly serious about their jobs.

To see them wasting time and money on mutilating themselves through surgery and degrading themselves through perverse behavior is simply infuriating.

The time has come for Trump and his team to clean house.

Let these bureaucrats castrate themselves on their own dime and on their own time.

