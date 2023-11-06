Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency continues to sow global instability as the war brewing between Israel and Hamas escalates by the day.

In the latest farcical illustration of this administration’s incompetence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Israel Defense Forces to use “smaller bombs” to reduce civilian casualties in the ongoing Gaza conflict, The New York Times reported Saturday.

“U.S. officials said they have privately outlined several steps to Israel to reduce civilian casualties in its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, including using smaller bombs, when going after Hamas leaders and infrastructure,” the report said.

“American military officials say that the smaller bombs are much better suited to the dense urban environments of Gaza,” the Times reported. “But Israel has over the years built up stocks of larger bombs, intended mostly to target hardened Hezbollah military positions in Lebanon.”

The latest conflict in the Mideast erupted on Oct. 7 when Iran-backed Hamas terrorists launched rockets into Israel and militants stormed into the country from the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of civilians.

Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, claims it’s fighting to liberate the Palestinians from unlawful Israeli occupation.

During the past four weeks, the military campaigns on both sides have escalated, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

On Friday, Blinken flew to Israel to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take measures to minimize civilian deaths amid outrage in the Muslim world over Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attacks.

The secretary of state repeated this same message on Saturday in Jordan during a meeting with Arab leaders, who demanded an immediate cease-fire.

If you could read The Western Journal's articles in other languages, would you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (3 Votes) No: 92% (37 Votes)

“U.S. officials told the Israelis that they could reduce civilian casualties if they improved how they targeted Hamas leaders, gathered more intelligence on Hamas command and control networks before launching strikes, used smaller bombs to collapse the tunnel network and employed their ground forces to separate civilian population centers from where the militants are concentrated,” the Times reported.

It said Blinken also urged Israel to agree to “a series of pauses in the fighting to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals from the enclave,” but Netanyahu rejected the idea.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s absurd “smaller bombs” approach was lampooned on the social media platform X.

Using smaller ones doesn’t promote peace or ensure the defeat of Hamas. If anything, this tactic could prolong the war, resulting in even more deaths.

“Oh, what humanity warmongers can display at times. Just kill those civilians with more, smaller bombs,” one person wrote sarcastically.

#BREAKING: Blinken Tells Abbas He Asked Israel To Use ‘Smaller Bombs’ On Gaza – oh, what humanity warmongers can display at times. 😅 Just kill those civilians with more, smaller bombs. Quantity over quality! https://t.co/wgSlkFtMnC — Online Shogun (@online_shogun) November 5, 2023

Another commenter also scoffed at the notion that using “smaller bombs” is tantamount to “more compassionate bombing.”

Is this US version of warmer fuzzier more compassionate bombing ?

Quick refresher

US generously supports Israel with over $3 billion per yr of support

A narrow targeted approach to exact retribution is very possible .

Instead the powers that are orchestrating the post 10/7… — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) November 5, 2023

Other X users said the “smaller bombs” approach would do little to end the war.

So instead of 1 big bomb, we use 5 smaller ones? Going after “Hamas leaders”, never knew they recruited so young! — Sushi (@lazychann) November 5, 2023

Liberals be like “ok but what if the bombs were smaller” https://t.co/3JOeGns1wN — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) November 4, 2023

US Officials suggest Israel uses smaller bombs, because children are small and so large bombs are unnecessary. https://t.co/eQL93ZkWoS — Colin Munro (@ColinM48126070) November 5, 2023

As bloody conflicts flare up across the globe and geopolitical stability grows more tenuous by the day, one thing is clear: Biden’s inexcusable ineptitude is inching us closer to World War III. He has to go.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.