Secretly Recorded Video Exposes Migrants Being Held Under Bridge in Makeshift CBP Processing Center

Conservative investigative journalist James O’Keefe obtained and shared a video Thursday purportedly filmed in Texas which shows migrants being stashed under a bridge amid President Joe Biden’s growing border crisis.

A stunning video, which Project Veritas reported was taken in secret by a source inside of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, shows what appears to be people stowed away under the Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas — near McAllen.

“Migrants of all ages can be seen lying on dirt in tight quarters — with only space blankets provided for warmth,” Project Veritas noted.

“The area under the bridge was converted into a makeshift processing center for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), due to the overflow of normal detention facilities near the Southern Border,” the outlet added. “In the clip, dozens of migrants are seen sleeping on dirt with nothing but a space blanket and the clothes on their backs.”

A video shared from O’Keefe’s Twitter account shows what appears to be the state of conditions on the border. If accurate, the video might explain why the White House wants to keep journalists away from migrant detention facilities.

BREAKING: Secretly Recorded Video Shows Migrants Including Children Held Under Bridge In Makeshift Customs and Border Protection Processing Center Enduring Inhumane Conditions At Southern Border#BodiesUnderBridges pic.twitter.com/iIeD9TAbih — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 1, 2021

Having run out of space for these people, Biden’s administration is now apparently stashing them under bridges as facilities to house them are over capacity. The Texas “makeshift” CBP processing bridge center, according to O’Keefe, is housing adults and children as migrants continue to funnel across the border in waves following Biden’s inauguration.

Biden has made no vow to clamp down on illegal border crossings and has in fact encouraged people to send children across the border alone by announcing that no unaccompanied minors would be deported.

The release of the Project Veritas video came hours after a shocking video near Mount Cristo Rey, New Mexico, showed what appeared to be two children being roped over the border wall and abandoned by presumed human smugglers on Wednesday.

Video of that shocking moment was shared across the world, including by the U.K.’s Sky News.

People smugglers abandoned a toddler and a five-year-old after dropping them over the 14ft border wall between Mexico and the US. Read today’s top stories here: https://t.co/4ozTbgvoxl pic.twitter.com/H9WgAU1rgm — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 1, 2021

The Biden administration continues to deny that its border crisis is an actual crisis.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki played down the stunning video of kids being dropped over the wall and was evasive when asked if the incident would elicit a response of more security along the border during an exchange with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Fox’s Peter Doocy repeatedly presses Jen Psaki about what the administration will do on border security in light of the horrifying video of toddlers being tossed over a wall and left in the desert by smugglers. Psaki declines to say they’ll do more, just smugglers are bad. pic.twitter.com/VpfZ3bQQmW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2021

“On immigration, has the White House considered beefing up border security now that there is video of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old being thrown over the wall in New Mexico?” Doocy asked Psaki at the daily media briefing.

Psaki clarified for those listening that “this is not the time to come” across the border.

“You should not send your kids on this treacherous journey,” Psaki said, adding that in her estimation, coyotes are “preying” on vulnerable people, while the federal government apparently has no say in who comes across.

If now is “not the time to come,” then when is? CBP agents, embattled border communities and migrants themselves would all benefit if the White House were to simply state: “All people crossing the border will be turned away.”

But the Biden administration is intent on sending these people coded messages — leading them to arrive here and then be stuffed into overflowing processing centers amid an international pandemic.

The American left just spent four years accusing former President Donald Trump of stashing hundreds of kids in “cages.”

Under the leadership of Democrats, thousands of migrant children are being packed like sardines in processing centers across the southwest. They are now also sleeping under bridges, according to Project Veritas, while young children are being thrown over the wall and abandoned by human traffickers.

