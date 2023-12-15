Millions of Americans cast the rules to the winds when they cast a record number of mail-in ballots in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new survey.

According to the Heartland Institute, which partnered with Rasmussen Reports on a survey about the 2020 vote, respondents were asked about four types of activities that violate election rules.

Seventeen percent of the mail-in voters surveyed said they cast ballots in states where they no longer live.

Eight percent of all respondents said they were offered some kind of compensation for voting a certain way.

Then came two categories where laws requiring voters to fill out and sign their own ballots were broken, which in a very strict legal sense is fraud.

The survey found that 21 percent of the participating mail-in voters said they filled out a ballot for a friend or family member.

Meanwhile, 17 percent admitted to signing the ballot of a family member or friend either with or without that person’s permission.

The survey of 1,085 “likely voters” took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Given that more than 43 percent of 2020 voters used the mail to vote in that COVID-marred year, the highest percentage in American election history, the poll results raise the specter that millions of votes were fraudulently cast.

“The results of this survey are nothing short of stunning,” Justin Haskins, director of the Socialism Research Center at the Heartland Institute, said in a statement Wednesday.

“For the past three years, Americans have repeatedly been told that the 2020 election was the most secure in history,” Haskins said. “But if this poll’s findings are reflective of reality, the exact opposite is true. This conclusion isn’t based on conspiracy theories or suspect evidence, but rather from the responses made directly by the voters themselves.

“A democratic republic cannot survive if election laws allow voters to commit fraud easily, and that’s exactly what occurred during the 2020 election. Although some progress has been made in more than a dozen states since the conclusion of the 2020 election, much more work is needed in most regions of the United States.”

Thirty percent of those surveyed said they voted by mail in 2020, including 36 percent of respondents who voted for President Joe Biden and 23 percent who backed former President Donald Trump, according to Rasmussen.

When asked the question about being offered compensation for voting a certain way, 29 percent of Hispanics, 15 percent of black voters, 3 percent of white voters and 8 percent of other minority groups answered affirmatively.

Trump, who faces federal charges related to his battle over the results of the election, said the survey shows his claims of election fraud have merit.

“THE MOST IMPORTANT POLL RELEASED IN THE LAST 20 YEARS CAME OUT YESTERDAY STATING THAT 20% OF THE MAIL IN BALLOTS IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WERE RIGGED OR DEFECTIVE. THAT MEANS THAT THE ELECTION WAS A GIANT SCAM,” the former president and leading GOP contender in the 2024 race said in a Wednesday post on his Truth Social platform.

“YOU CANNOT HAVE A FAIR AND HONEST ELECTION AS LONG AS THERE ARE MAIL IN BALLOTS. CHEATING WILL ALWAYS BE PREVALENT. FRANCE, AND MANY COUNTRIES, HAVE STOPPED THE MADNESS. THE REPUBLICAN PARTY MUST DO SOMETHING NOW!!!”

“THIS IS THE BIGGEST STORY OF THE YEAR, AND REPUBLICANS MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT,” he said in another post.

“DON’T BE MITCH MCCONNELL AND HIS GANG OF RINOS. HAVE TO MAKE A MOVE NOW. GET TOUGH, GET SMART. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING STOLEN!”

