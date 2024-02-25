Security Cam Captures Man Going Grizzly Dad, Fighting Off Accused Kidnapper

No matter where you live, a strong dad who can protect his children is irreplaceable.

A nightmare scenario exemplifying this truth recently played out at a CVS in Miami Beach, Florida.

Security footage shared by WFOR-TV shows a 4-year-old boy leaving the store with his parents when a stranger walking through the door reaches out and snatches him.







But the alleged kidnapper — 26-year-old Nicolas Sternaman — did not count on the ferocity of the little boy’s father.

The dad immediately pounced on the suspect, pinning his arms down in what can only be described as a bear hug. A woman, presumably the boy’s mother, managed to grab the child and get him to safety.

In the ensuing struggle, Sternaman “got loose and ran off, the father following behind,” WFOR reported. Eventually, “the dad flagged down a police officer, and the man was taken into custody.”

Sternaman was charged with kidnapping and battery and was denied bond, according to WTVJ-TV.

Horrifying as it is, the story ended happily and contains a few important lessons for the rest of us.

For one, we should always be ready to defend our families and loved ones, fathers especially.

Imagine if this dad had been worried about “toxic masculinity” or any other woke nonsense designed to emasculate men — would he have been prepared to tackle a stranger at a moment’s notice?

Contrary to our liberal intelligentsia, force is sometimes necessary. The real trick is knowing when to use it, and this father clearly knew that well. His readiness to take matters into his own hands may well have saved his son’s life.

There’s nothing noble about refusing to use force in any circumstance. What’s truly noble is being willing to use force, but only when it’s absolutely necessary.

That’s the world we want, not the one liberals seem to desire in which everyone is too afraid of retaliation to protect the innocent. (Just look at what happened to Daniel Penny when he restrained Jordan Neely on a New York City subway.)

Note also that, from what we see in the footage of the attempted kidnapping, there was no police officer in sight. The police can’t be everywhere; at the end of the day, the safety of our families comes down to us.

Like the father at the Miami Beach CVS, we should always be vigilant. Even better, we should get armed to protect our loved ones.

