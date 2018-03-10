The Western Journal

Security Camera Shows Disturbing Act Amazon Driver Committed With Customers Package

By Eric Lieberman
March 10, 2018 at 2:15pm

An Amazon driver recently delivered a package in a Miami, Florida, neighborhood, but instead of placing it nicely in a potentially secure area at the destination, he allegedly dropped the seven-pound parcel on a puppy.

The employee for the tech giant has since been fired.

Facebook user Roly Andrade, the owner of the young dog, uploaded the video to the social media platform, which has garnered roughly 80,000 views since Thursday.

“This guy from amazon threw a package right on my puppy and you can tell it was on purpose, he didn’t even care,” the video description reads. “Please share the h— out of this.”

The delivery man, who was donning a hat and sunglasses, immediately took out his phone after he released the package, perhaps to process the order or to figure out his next step.

His facial expressions are not absolutely discernible. However, he doesn’t seem too concerned about the five-month-old Labrador mix named Rocky who appeared to have been hit with the relatively heavy box.

Brittany Aaron, the partner of Andrade, told the Miami Herald, which was the first to report the incident, that Rocky’s eye is “a little squinty” because it’s possible “the corner of the box got him.”

The dog doesn’t appear to have any other potential injuries, according to his owners.

“Unfortunately, Amazon hires all these random drivers,” Aaron said.

RELATED: It’s Official: DOJ Proposes New Gun Attachment Ban in Wake of Parkland Massacre

The company reportedly offered to pay for any medical expenses that may be necessary.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners, and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages,” a company spokesman told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We have reached out to the customer with our sincerest apologies and to offer our support.”

The tech conglomerate’s delivery services have caused a number of consequential problems for its customers, including one couple incorrectly receiving a bag of medical waste, and another receiving 65 pounds of marijuana.

With so many deliveries being made on a daily basis, errors will occur, but potentially harming another living animal seems to be beyond a mere gaffe.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

