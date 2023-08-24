Share
Security Flyer Exposes Fox News' High-Profile Banned List For GOP Debate

 By Richard Moorhead  August 24, 2023 at 3:32pm
Fox News was on the lookout for political operatives it had banned from exclusive events during the channel’s Republican primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

NBC News’ Dasha Burns shared a photo on social media of a flyer circulated by network staff — highlighting who was not to be admitted to the debate “spin room” after candidates finished on stage.

Trump campaign operatives Jason Miller and Justin Caparole were identified as “not approved for entry” on the document.

“SEE SOMETHING / SAY SOMETHING!!!” the network urged in a bid to encourage personnel to report the undesirables.

“Staff should not be answering questions to ANY MEDIA,” the notice reminded workers.

The campaign team of Larry Elder, a Republican presidential candidate who didn’t qualify for the debate stage, was also barred from the spin room, according to the document.

Fox security also identified a faux “all access” badge supposedly used by Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. also indicated that he had been banned from the spin room — in spite of supposed previous assertions to the contrary — in a video following the contest.

Trump Jr. said he attended the Milwaukee debate as a surrogate of his father.

Donald Trump opted against participating in the event.

Miller went on to slam Fox News in a statement for barring him from the spin room.

Miller mentioned in his remarks that he did attend the Milwaukee event.

“It’s tacky, it’s petty, and it explains why their ratings are in the toilet.”

Trump appeared in a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. That interview was aired at the same time as the GOP debate covered by Fox.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation