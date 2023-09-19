Security Footage Shows 'Laughing' Thieves Mercilessly Beat Gas Station Cashier: 'They Don't Care Anymore'

“Isolation” and its companion “fear” are effective ways of dividing and conquering. Just look how the combination was used most recently. We stayed in our homes for almost three full years.

Escalating crime is being used for this very same purpose. Once unleashed and beyond the tipping point, crime won’t magically go away. Just the opposite.

Criminals will engage in horrific activities just because they can. In some cases, it will span beyond typical gain, including bordering on sport or even fun. It is already beginning to in today’s United States of America.

It will only get worse, leading to a reality more grave. Crime will drive you to stay in your homes and avoid going out, so frightened will you be to endure a tenth of the beating Leah Johnston of Normandy Park, Washington, endured.

The heinous attack on this gas station cashier last Friday evening by six masked youth resulted in less than a hundred dollars absconded from the Friendly Normandy Market, KCPQ reported.

That, coupled with inconsequential merchandise like packs of cigarettes was all it took to inspire the group to rob the market after arriving in a few stolen vehicles to get them there.

The theft was horrible. Even worse was the violent beating the woman endured by one of the assailants who so enjoyed giving it to her that he continued to partake in the vile act even when she cried that she “wasn’t fighting him.” He pummeled her relentlessly while laughing.

The 25-second nightmare ended with Johnston lying on the floor following being kicked several times.

The thieves would leave her there, hop back into the stolen Kia and Hyundai, and exit the scene. No remorse. No looking back. Just beat, treat, repeat. The next victim is undoubtedly waiting around the bend.

Johnston survived the incident, thankfully. Her pride bruised alongside her body, this very strong woman has become the latest victim traumatized by attacks arising under the Biden regime. Policies that indulge crime by rewarding criminals aren’t designed to safeguard honest, hard-working citizens.

In an interview with the outlet, Johnston said, “Kids don’t seem to fear anything anymore. There’s like, no repercussions for them the way there used to be.” It seems that crime has become a highly satisfying sport, reaping more than just financial gains.

“They were laughing. They had no [regard] for anything. They don’t care anymore,” Johnston added.

This is especially true when Democrats continue to push agendas that construct a climate around these criminals that bind the hands of police, gun owners, or anyone who dares fight back. With violent acts resulting in little to no punishment, the current administration’s heart bleeds for the wrong side. They insulate criminals from the justice that they truly deserve, making themselves the enemy of the American people instead.

In the case of Johnston, the King County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Friendly Normandy Market to help.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound are also offering a significant cash reward to locals in exchange for possible leads. If they do bring these six criminals to justice, it will hardly make up for the emotional scarring this woman must now live with.

The foundation of our nation is actively crumbling with the help of the liberal, lenient left. Faith, family, and traditional values are seeping away, leaving nothing but crud behind. The perpetrators are callous, angry, and greedy.

They’ve become the perfect vehicles to incite fear in good people, good Americans. They don’t even realize that they are being used to forward a larger agenda that they will suffer by too. Maybe not today, but certainly, in time.

Our open borders is another aspect of the same agenda to drive us back indoors. Imagine all that can be accomplished around us as we hide under the covers. The truth is hiding in plain sight. You just have to look at it.

Crime isn’t only occurring among a few outliers, adults and kids who simply don’t fear nor care anymore. Crime is emerging in a big way across our nation with the support of the criminals in the White House. It has a reason, a purpose beyond what the current administration is telling us.

And the people? We’ve been handcuffed by our own leaders. Like Johnston, it’s time we either fight back or close the door on our future freedom for good.

