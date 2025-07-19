Security Guard Delivers Instant Justice to Protester Targeting Israeli Tour de France Cyclists

Spectators gathered for the Tour de France in Toulouse on Wednesday, but instead witnessed a tour de force when a security guard neutralized an anti-Israel protester.

The brutal encounter happened in the last 25 meters before the finish line, in the 11th stage of the legendary three-week race, the New York Post reported.

Norwegian bicyclist Jonas Abrahamsen and Swiss rider Mauro Schmid were neck-and-neck when the protester ran down the track holding a keffiyeh — the Arabic headwear in vogue with anti-Semitic protesters.

NEW: Anti-Israel protester gets thrown over a fence after interrupting the Tour de France by running down the track. The incident took place just 25 yards from the finish line. The man was believed to be protesting the Israel Premier-Tech team, which ironically didn’t have any… pic.twitter.com/4tOENLiSCm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2025

Wearing an “Israel out of the Tour” T-shirt, the protester ran before the crowd with outstretched arms.

But the seemingly unstoppable force soon met a truly immovable object.

A security guard grabbed the runner and slammed him into the metal barrier before flipping him, feet over head, onto the crowded side.

Bystanders laughed and cheered, but soon had to cool the guard down, as he appeared to continue striking at the floored antagonist.

Police later arrested the protester, according to Reuters.

He was apparently protesting the Israel-Premier Tech team, which was participating in this year’s race, according to the Associated Press.

But while the team is based in Israel, none of the team’s eight participants this year is Israeli.

A pro-Palestine activist protested the presence of ‘Israel’ at the Tour de France in Toulouse, entering the final stretch of the course and running towards the finish line while wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Israel out of the Tour’ pic.twitter.com/iewfiSOu3n — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) July 17, 2025

Tour organizers declined to comment on the incident, Reuters reported.

“Israel – Premier Tech respects everyone’s right to free speech which includes the right to protest,” Israel-Premier Tech said in a statement to Reuters.

“However, the team absolutely condemns any protests or actions of individuals that interfere with racing at the Tour de France or threaten the safety of the entire peloton, as was seen on stage 11,” the statement read.

