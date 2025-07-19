Share
News

Security Guard Delivers Instant Justice to Protester Targeting Israeli Tour de France Cyclists

 By Ole Braatelien  July 18, 2025 at 6:14pm
Share

Spectators gathered for the Tour de France in Toulouse on Wednesday, but instead witnessed a tour de force when a security guard neutralized an anti-Israel protester.

The brutal encounter happened in the last 25 meters before the finish line, in the 11th stage of the legendary three-week race, the New York Post reported.

Norwegian bicyclist Jonas Abrahamsen and Swiss rider Mauro Schmid were neck-and-neck when the protester ran down the track holding a keffiyeh — the Arabic headwear in vogue with anti-Semitic protesters.

Wearing an “Israel out of the Tour” T-shirt, the protester ran before the crowd with outstretched arms.

But the seemingly unstoppable force soon met a truly immovable object.

A security guard grabbed the runner and slammed him into the metal barrier before flipping him, feet over head, onto the crowded side.

Bystanders laughed and cheered, but soon had to cool the guard down, as he appeared to continue striking at the floored antagonist.

Does growing anti-Semitism on the left worry you?

Police later arrested the protester, according to Reuters.

He was apparently protesting the Israel-Premier Tech team, which was participating in this year’s race, according to the Associated Press.

But while the team is based in Israel, none of the team’s eight participants this year is Israeli.

Related:
Nation's Largest Union Severs Ties with ADL, Citing Group's Weaponization of Anti-Semitism

Tour organizers declined to comment on the incident, Reuters reported.

“Israel – Premier Tech respects everyone’s right to free speech which includes the right to protest,” Israel-Premier Tech said in a statement to Reuters.

“However, the team absolutely condemns any protests or actions of individuals that interfere with racing at the Tour de France or threaten the safety of the entire peloton, as was seen on stage 11,” the statement read.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Massive Library with Troves of Historic Records at Risk Due to Bug Infestation
Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road? In Florida, It Ended in Bear Spray and Felony Charges
ICE Unleashes Blistering Fact Check About the Actual Condition of Detention Centers
Journalist Unmasks 'Violent Dwarf Portland Antifa Member' Who's Terrorizing Locals
'A Great Vindication': Trump Jr. Thanks Dems for Helping His New Company Go Public
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation